Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Telugu Titans 26-46 Dabang Delhi - Titans humiliated as defense fails; 4th Super 10 on the trot for Naveen Kumar

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 15th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

UPDATED POINTS TABLE

SCORES TITANS VS DELHI

26-46 Consolatory bonus for Titans as Vinay picks up the point. Dabang Delhi finishes the game with an empty raid to close out a 20 POINT WIN!

25-46 Siddharth Desai takes out Vishal. Naveen Kumar avenges it soon after by drawing the Bahubali to an error and he’s sent to the bench.

24-45 Siddharth Desai gets a quick bonus

23-45 Tejas Patil is given a chance to come in for Delhi on a do-or-die raid. He gets Mohsen for his first point of the night. Nice work. Mohsen almost hands that point to him

23-44 ROCK SOLID. Delhi is teaching Titans how to defend as the left corner shows great anticipation to bring down Vinay. Vijay Kumar the initiator.

Vishal Bharadwaj is taken out while Mohit Pahal comes in. Too little too late from Chhillar.

22-43 OH how about that. Ashish is brought down. As Manjeert Chhillar told them, make an effort and catch those ankles. Nice work.

21-43 Vinay manages a few nifty points as a timeout is taken.

20-43 Vishal Bharadwaj’s horrid night continues. Ashish Narwal gets him and Nitin for two points to Delhi

20-41 Siddharth Desai has slowed down and it shows. Even though the Delhi defense is marginally slow to react, Desai is blocked and pushed back

20-40 TWO POINTS TO SIDDHARTH DESAI. He gets a touch on Krishan and Vishal and replays show he has a bonus too which Vishal Bharadwaj was asking for. But they don’t appeal.

18-40 PILE OF BODIES as Vishal initiates a takedown of Vinay

18-39 Vishal Bharadwaj allows a bonus under his nose to Ashish Narwal

18-38 ONE POINT EACH - referee says for Mohsen Maghsoudhlou’s raid. He is pushed out but it seems like we have one more out of bounds. Ravi Kumar the man.

17-37 Death, taxes, Super 10s for Naveen Kumar as he reaches out to the midline after an attempted tackle

17-36 Vinay takes out Krishan Dhull. 10 minutes to go. Can the Titans catch up?

16-36 Bonus for Dabang Delhi and it goes to Naveen Kumar

16-35 Vinay takes out Vijay Kumar while Manjeet is brought down by Vinay to give the Titans two quick points

14-35 OH despite bringing Ashu down, the referee says raider safe. Looks like Vishal has stepped out and then involved himself in the tackle

14-34 Siddharth Desai gets his direction all wrong as he’s brought down

14-33 Okay so a couple of points have passed on while we scored the game after that all-out. Ashu Malik has taken out Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Nitin while Vinay gets Ravi Kumar. Siddharth Desai and Manjeet manage a few bonus points too.

11-27 YIKES. SUPER RAID. Manjeet takes out Nitin, Mohit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou and then Vinay is brought down by Vijay Kumar for a SECOND ALL OUT TO BE INFLICTED ON THE TITANS. THOROUGHLY OUTPLAYED.

11-24 MOHSEN HAS A POINT. Lovely work here as he picks up Ravi Kumar. It looked like he had a bonus too but that’s not given.

Given how star-studded the Titans defence is, they have just one tackle point to their name as opposed to eight for the Delhi side.

10-24 Mohsen Maghsoudlou for the TItans for the first time this season. And he begins with an empty raid.

Action resumes.

HALFTIME: 10-24 in favour of Dabang Delhi. The lesser said about this Titans performance, the better. The raiders have failed, the defenders have failed as Delhi has a whopping 14-point lead over the Titans. The concerning part for the Titans is elementary mistakes in raiding and a general confusion in their tactics. It does not look like their plans for Naveen have worked, but I am curious to know what those plans were in the first place. A half of action remains and in Kabaddi anything can happen. Can the Titans manage a comeback? Let’s wait and watch.

10-24 Surjeet Singh bring down Vijay Kumar. Why is this defence floundering? We’ll have to wait for Manjeet Chhillar’s thoughts now as the half time whistle goes off.

9-24 Vishal Bharadwaj has not been able to tackle Naveen in the history of the PKL. And that record continues as Naveen gets a touch on the seasoned defender.

9-23 What was Siddharth Desai thinking? It’s like his mind switched off after he crossed the baulk line. Poor as Ravi just needs to pull his legs to hold him back.

9-22 Monu tries to go into the left corner and dart back but he can’t push throw a line of Delhi players surrounding him from the back. And he’s brought down.

9-21 Ashu takes down Vinay as he comes on a do-or-die raid but Ashu brings him down as he advances toward the midline and he gets help to finish up the tackle. Delhi is playing on a different level here

9-20 Naveen steals yet another bonus point for Delhi

9-19 Vijay Kumar can’t escape Naveen as he’s too close to the midline and far from safety. Manjeet Chhillar with a poker face watches on

9-18 Naveen takes a bonus point and keeps his team ticking

9-17 Vinay smartly takes out Krishan, getting out of a hold and taking a point. Titans chipping away at tghat lead

8-17 OH BIG FISH. Surjeet blocks Manjeet and a pile of black and yellow surrounds the Delhi raider.

7-17 Naveen and Vinay manage a bonus point each for their teams while Monu Goyat takes out Vijay Kumar.

5-16 Manjeet is so quick as he runs across the mat and gets Vijay with a running hand touch. How brilliant is this!

5-15 RIsky dash here from Delhi as Monu is pushed out of the mat right near the midline. BUT WAIT. Referees think Monu is safe. Titans review and say Monu deserved two points. Vishal, Krishan are the ones sent off as a result

3-15 Manjeet has removed Vishal Bharadwaj while Siddharth Desai takes out Vijaya Kumar. Manjeet pulls out Siddharth Desai.

2-13 Vijaya Kumar takes down Monu Goyat with an ankle hold on Monu

2-11 Vishal brings down Adarsh T. Gives him the bonus but the ALL OUT HAS BEEN INFLICTED. DELHI IN CONTROL.

1-9 Rookie errors from Parvesh Bhainswal. He gifts Naveen a point as he overeagerly runs to try and tackle him

That revives Siddharth Desai. Titans swap him for Parvesh Bhainswal

1-8 Adarsh T gets out Krishan to now raise the number of Titans players to two.

0-7 Naveen takes out Vijaya Kumar and that leaves Titans with ONE PLAYER on the mat.

0-6 Vinay is off the court as Titans are down to two men. Vishal doing the job for Delhi

0-5 Naveen now gets a massive touch on Vishal.

So, on the bench now: Surjeet, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat. Well well. Star studded.

0-4 Naveen draws out an error from Surjeet as gets into the middle of the mat and not a hold good enough to contain the Delhi talisman

0-3 Krishan comes good again and brings down Monu

0-2 Manjeet picks a bonus for Delhi

0-1 Naveen starts with an empty raid while Siddharth Desai does not have the luck of returning safely, tackled in the right corner as Krishan Dhull gets into the mix right away

Titans win the toss and will raid second

We saw a calm Manjeet Chhillar warming up with his boys. He was Naveen’s teammate last season when Dabang Delhi lifted the PKL title. Will he have cracked the Naveen code and taught his boys on how to snuff out the Naveen Express? We’ll know in a few minutes. Stay with us.

8:15pm IST: LINEUPS

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar

Telugu TItans: Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinay, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj

After a win in their last game, Telugu Titans will be eager to make it back-to-back victories come Saturday. Their top raiders Monu Goyat and Vinay seem to be finding form and have so far scored 16 and 14 raid points respectively. They will need to be amongst the points against Dabang Delhi K.C. and hope that Siddharth Desai, who has scored 13 raid points this season can also come good. As far as defending is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj with six tackle points has been their best defender in terms of scoring. The likes of Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal have also contributed five tackle points each so far and could have big roles to play against the defending champions.

Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence having won all their three matches so far. Their talisman Naveen Kumar has spearheaded their attack with aplomb, accumulating 41 raid points already while bagging three Super 10s. It’s worth mentioning that he’s been well supported by raider Manjeet, who has 19 raid points to his name this season. Manjeet, in fact, played a big role in their last game while Naveen was off the mat as the defending champions rescued a victory from the jaws of defeat. Ashu Malik, who has scored 13 raid points, is another player who can make his presence felt in attack for Dabang Delhi K.C.. Krishan, who has 14 tackle points already, has been their go-to man in defence, while Vishal with 11 tackle points is another tackler who the Titans’ raiders will need to be wary of.

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 14 | Telugu: 8 | Delhi: 5 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Squads TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday.