Bengal Warriors 39-24 Jaipur Pink Panthers, Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur register big win, Maninder fails

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 18th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Scores read Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers:

FULL-TIME: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS BEAT BENGAL WARRIORS BY 15 POINTS. A poor show by Bengal’s raiding unit, Maninder had only two points to his name, Deepak Neewas looked off again and to make things worse, the Defence unit also looked out of touch for Bengal today. The only bright spot was Shrikant Jadhav who looked to do some damage but he ended up being the lone fighter for his team

24-39 Jaipur Pink Panther’s defence is not in any mood to stop here, a poor show by Bengal Warriors in the raid. Akash will go out this time.

24-38 Aslam fails again, a point to Jaipur yet again.

24-37 Bhavani touches Shubham Shinde who comes in for a Do-or-Die raid.

24-36 Akash takes a point.

23-36 Sahul gets Aslam Thambi within his reach. A good point for the Panthers’ defence.

23-35 Arjun will have to go out now, tackled by Balaji D

22-35 Manjot takes a quick touchpoint on Abhishek for Bengal.

21-35 Arjun Deshwal will complete his third Super 10 of the season. WOW.

TIME-OUT!

21-34 Finally a point to Maninder, he will take a bonus point from the Panthers.

20-34 Ankush trades the point here for Jaipur and tackled Akash for a point.

20-33 Girish is leading the charge in defence right now, take Ajith out this time.

19-33 Girish Ernak attempts a tackle on Arjun and will get his point.

18-33 Sahul make sure to keep Manoj Gowda quiet as he tackled him quite easily.

18-32 Arjun takes a bonus and will take a point.

18-31 Shrikant takes a bonus this time but fails to save himself as Jaipur INFLICTED yet another ALL-OUT. Three points to the Panthers.

17-28 Arjun takes Manjot out to reduce Bengal to a lone man standing.

17-27 Shrikant seems to be the only raider who is taking points for Bengal, will get a bonus.

16-27 Taking about repeat raids, Bhavani comes in and takes another two points raid. Will take Girish Maruti Ernak, and Shubham Shinde out this time.

16-25 A repeat raid for Shrikant who takes Abhishek yet again for a point.

15-25 Bhavani Rajput extends the lead to huge 10 points with his two-point raid. Balaji D, Vaibhav Garje has to go out.

15-23 Arjun who comes onto the mat after spending the last 5 minutes out takes a quick point.

15-22 Maninder fails yet again in the raid, gets ushered out by Ankush.

15-21 Shrikant Jadhav is doing his raiding duties now, he touches Abhishek KS in a Do-or-Die raid. Bengal is slowly reducing the deficit.

14-21 Shrikant Jadhav of all people attempts a tackle Ajith Kumar, and he is successful, will take a point.

13-21 Arjun Deshwal fails this time as Shubham Shinde tackled him to contain him off the mat.

12-21 Ajith comes in for raid after the half time and touches Vaibhav but he looks in pain, he’s limping but will take a point before that.

HALFTIME UPDATE: 20-12 in favour of Jaipur Pink Panthers. It’s been an interesting game of Kabaddi. The biggest point of the night so far is that Maninder has been kept quiet and as we see so often, Bengal’s raiding fortunes have been pinned on their captain. A sprightly Jaipur defence is making life difficult for Mani and Co and has amassed an eight-point lead at the halfway mark,. Can they sustain it or will the Warriors make a comeback? Find out in a few minutes.

12-20 Manoj Gowda is brought down on the left flank and the half time whistle goes off.

12-19 Vaibhav brings down Arjun Deshwal

11-19 Sahul Kumar botches up the strategy and goes for an unnecessary tackle on Maninder who comes in on a do-or-die raid.

10-19 Why is Bengal so hasty? Ajith came on a do-or-die raid. Balaji playing out of position, in Girish Ernak’s place, goes for the ankle hold and fails.

10-18 Ajith gets Girish Ernak while Shrikant Jadhav also steps out. Couple of points to Jaipur

10-16 Maninder is brought down by Ankush. A big brave tackle, double thigh hold. Maninder is yet to open his account. But it looks like Ankush has stepped out of bounds and so point to Bengal instead.

9-16 Arjun gets an easy bonus. Keeping the scoreboard moving here.

9-15 ALL OUT INFLICTED. Jaipur is roaring Abishek brings down Deepak Hooda to wipe out the Warriors.

8-12 Arjun Deshwal invites Balaji D to go low in the right corner and Arjun slips out of the ankle hold to safety

8-11 Deepak Niwas Hooda picks up a bonus

7-11 Ajith is confident he has a touch on Shubham Shinde in the right corner. Shubham says he didn’t get the touch. Officials have given the point to Jaipur. This is an odd review to lose. Bengal loses its reviews.

7-10 Sunil comes to the party today. Maninder finds himself stuck in a chain and brought down. Maninder can’t bulldoze his way to the midline.

7-9 Jaipur defense is roaring. Rahul Chaudhari prevents Shrikant Jadhav’s dangling hand. Good team effort here as Abhishek KS finds support

7-8 Arjun Deshwal takes out Girish Ernak! Has not found his rhythm tonight.

Empty raids: Bengal 5. Jaipur: 0.

7-7 Arjun Deshwal takes a point for his side as he rolls through a block and manages to breach the midline with his arm. Vaibhav Garje, the player who heads to the bench

7-6 Shrikant Jadhav gets Sahul Kumar who continues to leak points in that side of the mat

6-6 Ajith takes out Girish Ernak. Is the big man being targetted by the Jaipur side?

6-5 Deepak Niwas Hooda brings back Maninder after Ankush’s thigh hold fails.

5-5 Bonus for Ajith Kumar. Each side keeping the other on its toes.

5-4 What’s the plan here Rahul? He is ploughing into the defense but is not agile enough to escape or strong enough to manipulate the defense. Tackled by Girish Ernak

4-4 Arjun is blocked and shot out of the mat. The whistle was blown early so it could also be Arjun stepped out into the lobby

3-4 Sunil Kumar blocks Maninder and pushes him back. Well done, Jaipur. Sunil of the old.

3-3 INCREDIBLE TACKLE FROM SHUBHAM SHINDE. WRESTLING MOVE. He slides in from the right corner and solo tackles Ajith down. Lovely work.

2-3 Shrikant Jadhav gets the direction of that raid all wrong as Ankush mows him down sideways

2-2 Arjun goes in and stretches out for a hand touch Balaji D

2-1 Arjun opens the account for Jaipur. A bonus plus a point was declared first but it looks like Arjun gets just the touch, on Girish Ernak

2-0 Shrikant Jadhav comes in and picks up Sahul Kumar

1-0 First points for Bengal and they come from Vaibhav Garje. He grounds Rahul Chaudhari’s right leg in the middle of the mat.

Jaipur won the toss and Bengal will raid first

7:15PM IST: LINEUPS:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Bengal Warriors will head into this contest in a confident frame of mind having won their last three matches. The Warriors will be eager to maintain their winning streak and will be hoping that skipper Maninder Singh can once again lead by example. Maninder Singh has notched up 41 raid points in four games and will fancy his chances against any defence in the league. He has also enjoyed great support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Manoj Gowda and Deepak Hooda whenever needed, making the Warriors a formidable attack force. Defensively, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the team’s best defender with 17 tackle points. He along with Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde will be the Warriors’ most integral players in defence.

Similar to Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won their last three games and are above the Season 7 champions in the standings. Unsurprisingly, Arjun Deshwal has been the Panthers’ main raider this season having amassed 43 raid points and he will need to be on top of his game if he wants to unsettle the Warriors’ defence. Rahul Chaudhari also showed glimpses of his former self in the Panthers’ last game and he will be eager to produce another solid performance on Tuesday. On the defensive front, Sunil Kumar has been an assuring presence and has notched up 15 tackle points. Sunil along with Ankush, who has scored 11 tackle points so far, will be the Season 1 champions’ most crucial players as far as tackling is concerned.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 14 | Bengal: 10 | Jaipur: 4 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari

Squads BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

