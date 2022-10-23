Pardeep Narwal becomes the first player to reach 1400 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi history.

The 22-year-old reached the 1400-raid-point milestone in the UP Yoddhas match against Tamil Thalaivas at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pardeep also referred to as the Dubki King, is the League's most successful raider. Between seasons three and five, he won the Pro Kabaddi League thrice in three seasons and made a hat-trick of the championship with Patna Pirates.

In 24 games last season, he scored 188 raid points, helping his side, UP Yoddhas, finish third in the league standings.

After scoring 302 points in season 7, Patna released him for the player auctions in 2021, when he once again made history by being the League's most expensive player of that time. However, this record was eventually broken by Pawan Sehrawat, who received the highest bid for 2.26 crore from Tamil Thalaivas.

Pardeep’s season-wise stats:

SEASONS RAID POINTS Season 2 9 raid points Season 3 116 raid points Season 4 131 raid points Season 5 369 raid points Season 6 233 raid points Season 7 302 raid points Season 8 188 raid points Season 9 56* raid points