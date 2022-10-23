PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pardeep Narwal becomes first player to reach 1400 raid points

Pardeep Narwal has become the first player in the Pro Kabaddi League’s history to score 1400 points.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 21:05 IST
Pardeep Narwal reaches the 1400 raid points and becomes the first player in Pro Kabaddi to reach this milestone.

Pardeep Narwal reaches the 1400 raid points and becomes the first player in Pro Kabaddi to reach this milestone.

The 22-year-old reached the 1400-raid-point milestone in the UP Yoddhas match against Tamil Thalaivas at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pardeep also referred to as the Dubki King, is the League's most successful raider. Between seasons three and five, he won the Pro Kabaddi League thrice in three seasons and made a hat-trick of the championship with Patna Pirates.

In 24 games last season, he scored 188 raid points, helping his side, UP Yoddhas, finish third in the league standings.

After scoring 302 points in season 7, Patna released him for the player auctions in 2021, when he once again made history by being the League's most expensive player of that time. However, this record was eventually broken by Pawan Sehrawat, who received the highest bid for 2.26 crore from Tamil Thalaivas.

Pardeep’s season-wise stats:

SEASONSRAID POINTS
Season 29 raid points
Season 3116 raid points
Season 4131 raid points
Season 5369 raid points
Season 6233 raid points
Season 7302 raid points
Season 8188 raid points
Season 956* raid points

