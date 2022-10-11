PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 fixtures: Final on December 17, full second-half schedule, venues, playoff details

Pro Kabaddi League has released the second half of the schedule for Season 9, comprising 70 matches, to be played from November to December.

11 October, 2022 18:59 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022 got underway at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 5.

The Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court) in Balewadi, Pune will host the second leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 beginning on November 9, 2022. On November 18, 2022, the league will travel to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Following the conclusion of the league stage, the playoffs will be held from December 13th to 17th, 2022. The Eliminator 1 and 2 will be held on December 13th, and the semifinal 1 and 2 will be held on December 15th. The final is set for December 17th, 2022. The venue of the playoffs will be announced later.

