Deepak Niwas Hooda on Saturday became the fourth player in Pro Kabaddi League history to complete 1000 raid points. Hooda took 150 matches to claim the record.

Hooda completed the feat during the first match of the day playing for Bengal Warriors against Gujarat Giants. Hooda’s teammate Maninder Singh also has more than 1000 raid points in PKL.

The other players to reach 1000 raid points in the tournament are Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal.

