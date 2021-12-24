Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Naveen Kumar, Fazel Atrachali in focus as Dabang Delhi takes on U Mumba

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the coverage for the day.



7pm: U Mumba has the upper hand going into the game, as far as head to head stats are concerned. In 16 matches, U Mumba has won 12 games, lost three and tied once.

U Mumba won the Pro Kabaddi League in 2015 and will hope to repeat that feat in the 2021-22 edition. - U MUMBA/Twitter

6:50pm: Dabang Delhi and U Mumba are among the two most solid teams this year. Naveen Kumar - the star raider in the Delhi side - will be the star attraction in this game, but he goes up against the defensive solidity of U Mumba. Abhishek Singh has shown that U Mumba won't just sitting back and Will it come down to whose defense can actually step up?



6:40pm: Coming to today's game, U Mumba is led by the very charismatic Fazel Atrachali. The Iranian is the best-paid foreign player in the PKL and is among the best defenders in the modern age. He orchestrated Iran's win over India at the 2018 Asian Games and led the nation to the gold medal.

Fazel, one of the most entertaining players in the PKL, had a sit-down with us last season and spoke about his love for Bollywood, Indian food and his chance meeting with Amitabh Bachchan -

Old stars shown their place

⁉ Odd team combinations, strategies

Beasts dominate, fabled heroes find redemption



