PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls eyes win against Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League LIVE: Get PKL 8 live score and commentary as Bengaluru Bulls takes on Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru on Friday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 December, 2021 20:35 IST All eyes will be on Pawan Sehrawat as he tries to guide Bengaluru Bulls to its first win of ProKabaddi League season 8 on Friday. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 December, 2021 20:35 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the coverage for the day.8:30pm: LINEUPS - Here is the starting seven for both teamsBengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, AmanTamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh8:25pm: Let's get down to the fixture before us - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls - The Thalaivas had a decent game against the Telugu Titans but the match also saw the Thalaivas put up a less than adequate defensive performance. The match was in the hands of the Thalaivas but Manjeet was wasteful in the final raid, taking an unnecessary risk and getting tackled to even the scores. Bengaluru Bulls meanwhile was thoroughly outplayed by U Mumba, losing by a 16-point margin. Despite positive performances from Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit registering Super 10s, the defence could not contain Abhishek Singh's onslaught. They will hope to do better against the Thalaivas. 8:10pm: If you're new to the Kabaddi carnival, we have a bunch of resources than can help you outALL SQUADS: Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Full team list of all 12 PKL 8 franchises ALL FIXTURES: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings SEASON PREVIEW: PKL Season 8: Return of the action heroes 8pm: Shyam and I sat down to discuss all things PKL in a Twitter Spaces session earlier today. Head to our Twitter handle (@Sportstarweb) to listen in. Old stars shown their place⁉ Odd team combinations, strategies Beasts dominate, fabled heroes find redemptionSo many storylines from the #vivoProKabaddi 8- all summed up in one Space. If you missed the live session, check out the recordinghttps://t.co/HsKc3FEM8L— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 24, 2021 FOLLOW THE 1ST GAME - U MUMBA VS DABANG DELHI HERE: Pro Kabaddi LIVE: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi - All eyes on Naveen and Fazel As you wait for action to begin today, you can also check out our Kings of Kabaddi series from PKL 7 - a happier time pre-COVID when we got to physically sit down with some of the biggest names in the league and hear their stories. You can check out all episodes here. - MATCHES TODAY:Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba [LIVE NOW]Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru BullsBengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants- Day 01 results:Bengaluru Bulls U MumbaTelugu Titans 40-40 Tamil ThalaivasBengal Warriors UP YoddhaRead More: PKL 2021: Big stars disappoint on day 1; Warriors, U Mumba register wins - Day 02 results:- Gujarat Giants 34-27 Jaipur Pink Panthers- Dabang Delhi 41-30 Puneri Paltan- Haryana Steelers 39-42 Patna PiratesRead More: Pro Kabaddi 2021: Monu Goyat, Naveen shine on day 2; wins for Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi ----Hey folks, welcome to another day of Pro Kabaddi League action! It's day 3 of action in Bengaluru and we've seen all the 12 teams in the league take to the mat at least once. Before we introduce you to the fixtures of the day, here's a look at the results from day 1 and 2.Where to watch PKL 8?You can watch all the games in the Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app