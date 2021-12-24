Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls eyes win against Tamil Thalaivas

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the coverage for the day.



8:30pm: LINEUPS - Here is the starting seven for both teams

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman



Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapanjan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh



8:25pm: Let's get down to the fixture before us - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls - The Thalaivas had a decent game against the Telugu Titans but the match also saw the Thalaivas put up a less than adequate defensive performance. The match was in the hands of the Thalaivas but Manjeet was wasteful in the final raid, taking an unnecessary risk and getting tackled to even the scores. Bengaluru Bulls meanwhile was thoroughly outplayed by U Mumba, losing by a 16-point margin. Despite positive performances from Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit registering Super 10s, the defence could not contain Abhishek Singh's onslaught. They will hope to do better against the Thalaivas.

8:10pm: If you're new to the Kabaddi carnival, we have a bunch of resources than can help you out

8pm: Shyam and I sat down to discuss all things PKL in a Twitter Spaces session earlier today. Head to our Twitter handle (@Sportstarweb) to listen in.



Old stars shown their place

⁉ Odd team combinations, strategies

Beasts dominate, fabled heroes find redemption



So many storylines from the #vivoProKabaddi 8- all summed up in one Space.



If you missed the live session, check out the recordinghttps://t.co/HsKc3FEM8L — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 24, 2021



- MATCHES TODAY: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba [LIVE NOW] Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants



- Day 01 results:

Bengaluru Bulls U Mumba

Telugu Titans 40-40 Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha



- Day 02 results:

- Gujarat Giants 34-27 Jaipur Pink Panthers

- Dabang Delhi 41-30 Puneri Paltan

- Haryana Steelers 39-42 Patna Pirates

----

Hey folks, welcome to another day of Pro Kabaddi League action! It's day 3 of action in Bengaluru and we've seen all the 12 teams in the league take to the mat at least once. Before we introduce you to the fixtures of the day, here's a look at the results from day 1 and 2.