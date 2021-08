PKL 2021 auction: Final squads of each Pro Kabaddi team

At the end of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 auctions, here's the make up of the squads of each team for the upcoming season.

RELATED | Full list of Indian players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction

Bengal Warriors

Name Position Price Maninder Singh Raider Retained Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat Raider Retained Sukesh Hegde Raider Rs.30 L Sumit Singh Raider Rs.20 L Akash Pikalmunde Raider Rs.17 L Rishank Devadiga Raider Rs. 20 L Rinku Narwal Defender Retained Abozar Mohajer Mighani Defender Rs.30.50 L Vijin Thangadurai Defender Rs.10 L Parveen Defender Rs.10 L Rohit Banne Defender Rs.10 L Darshan J Defender Rs.10 L Sachin Vittala Defender Rs.17.50 L Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh All-rounder Retained Manoj Gowda K All-rounder Rs.10 L Rohit All-rounder Rs. 6 L

Bengaluru Bulls

Name Position Price Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider Retained Banty Raider Retained Dong Geon Lee Raider Rs.12.50 L Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Raider Rs.13 L Chandran Ranjit Raider Rs.80 L GB More Raider Rs.25 L Deepak Narwal Raider Rs.26.50 L Amit Sheoran Defender Retained Saurabh Nandal Defender Retained Mohit Sehrawat Defender Retained Ziaur Rahman Defender Rs.12.20 L Mahender Singh Defender Rs.50 L Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defender Rs.15 L Vikas Defender Rs 10 L Ankit Defender Rs.10 L

Here's a quick look at the top five most expensive Indian signings this season:





Dabang Delhi

Name Position Price Naveen Kumar Raider Retained Neeraj Narwal Raider Retained Emad Sedaghat Nia Raider Rs.10.20 Lakh Ajay Thakur Raider Rs.46 Lakh Sushant Sail Raider Rs.10 Lakh Mohit Defender Retained Sumit Defender Retained Mohammad Malak Raider Rs.10 Lakh Joginder Singh Narwal Defender Rs.20 Lakh Jeeva Kumar Defender Rs.44 Lakh Vikas Defender Rs.6 Lakh Vijay All-rounder Retained Balram All-rounder Retained Sandeep Narwal All-rounder Rs.60 Lakh Manjeet Chhillar All-rounder Rs.20 Lakh

RELATED | PKL 2021 auctions: Biggest buys from the Pro Kabaddi League auctions

Gujarat Giants

Name Position Price Parvesh Bhainswal Defender Retained Sunil Kumar Defender Retained Ravinder Pahal Defender Rs.74 L Ajay Kumar Raider Rs.10 L Pardeep Kumar Raider Rs.10 L Girish Maruti Ernak Defender Rs.20 L Rathan K Raider Rs.25 L Harshit Yadav Raider Rs.10 L Maninder Singh Raider Rs.10 L Hadi Oshtorak All-rounder Rs.20 L Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raider Rs.15 L Sonu Raider Rs.30 L Soleiman Pahlevani Defender Rs.11.5 L Harmanjit Singh Raider Retained Ankit Defender Retained Sumit Defender Retained

Haryana Steelers

Name Position Price Rohit Gulia Raider Rs. 83L Vikash Khandola Raider Retained Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All-Rounder Rs. 55L Ravi Kumar Defender Rs. 27.5L Surender Nada Defender Rs. 20L Vikas Jaglan All-Rounder Rs. 20L Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Rs. 13.20L Vinay Raider Retained Vikas Chillar Raider Retained Hamid Mirzaei Nader All-rounder Rs. 12.10L Chand Singh Defender Retained Rajesh Gurjar Defender Rs. 10L Ajay Ghanghas All-rounder Rs. 10L Rajesh Narwal All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Name Position Price Arjun Deshwal Raider Rs. 96L Deepak Niwas Hooda All-Rounder Rs. 55L Sandeep Kumar Dhull Defender Rs. 45L Naveen Raider Rs. 22L Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender Rs. 20L Amit Hooda Defender Retained Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Raider Rs. 10L Mohammad Amin Nosrati Raider Rs. 11L Amit Defender Rs. 10L Shaul Kumar Defender Rs. 10L Amit Nagar Raider Rs. 10L Ashok Raider Rs. 10L Vishal Defender Retained Nitin Rawal All-Rounder Retained Sachin Narwal All-Rounder Retained Pavan TR Defender Retained Sushil Gulia Raider Retained Elavarasan A Defender Retained

Patna Pirates

Name Position Price Monu Raider Retained Mohit Raider Retained Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan Raider Retained Jangkun Lee Raider Rs.20.50 L Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider Rs.55 L Sachin Raider Rs.84 L Guman Singh Raider Rs.18.50 L Monu Goyat Raider Rs. 20 L Neeraj Kumar Defender Retained Sunil Defender Rs. 31.50 L Sourav Gulia Defender Rs.10 L Sandeep Defender Rs.10 L Shubham Shinde Defender Rs. 10 L Sahil Mann All-rounder Retained Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh All-rounder Rs. 31 L Sajin Chandrasekar All-rounder Rs.10 L

Puneri Paltan

Name Position Price Arjun Deshwal Raider Rs. 96L Deepak Niwas Hooda All-Rounder Rs. 55L Sandeep Kumar Dhull Defender Rs. 45L Naveen Raider Rs. 22L Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender Rs. 20L Amit Hooda Defender Retained Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Raider Rs. 10L Mohammad Amin Nosrati Raider Rs. 11L Amit Defender Rs. 10L Shaul Kumar Defender Rs. 10L Amit Nagar Raider Rs. 10L Ashok Raider Rs. 10L Vishal Defender Retained Nitin Rawal All-Rounder Retained Sachin Narwal All-Rounder Retained Pavan TR Defender Retained Sushil Gulia Raider Retained Elavarasan A Defender Retained

Tamil Thalaivas

Name Position Price Manjeet Raider Rs. 92L PO Surjeet Singh Defender Rs. 75L K. Prapanjan Raider Rs. 71L Athul MS Raider Rs. 30L Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider Rs. 19.5L Sourabh Tanaji Patil All-rounder Rs. 15L Himanshu Defender Retained M. Abishek Defender Retained Sagar Defender Retained Bhavani Rajput Raider Rs. 10L Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Defender Rs. 10L Anwar Saheed Baba All-Rounder Rs. 10L Sahil Defender Rs. 10L Sagar B. Krishna All-Rounder Rs. 10L Santhapanaselvam All-rounder Rs. 10L

Telugu Titans

Name Position Price Rakesh Gowda Raider Retained Rajnish Raider Retained Ankit Beniwal Raider Retained Siddharth Desai Raider Rs. 1.30 CR Hyunsu Park Raider Rs.10 L Rohit Kumar Raider Rs.36 L G. Raju Raider Rs. 6 L Amit Chauhan Raider Rs. 6 L Manish Defender Retained Akash Choudhary Defender Retained Akash Dattu Arsul Defender Retained Prince Defender (NYP) Undisclosed Abe Tetsuro Defender Rs. 10 L Surender Singh Defender Rs. 55 L Sandeep Defender Rs. 59.50 L Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender Rs. 19.80 L Adarsh T Defender Rs. 10 L C. Arun Defender Rs. 10 L

UP Yoddha

Name Position Price Surender Gill Raider Retained Pardeep Narwal Raider Rs. 1.65 cr Md. Masud Karim Raider Rs.10 L Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali Raider Rs.12 L Shrikant Jadhav Raider Rs. 72 L Sahil Raider Rs.10 L Gulveer Singh Raider Rs.10 L Ankit Raider Rs.10 L Gaurav Kumar Defender Rs.10 L Aashish Nagar Defender Rs.10 L Nitesh Kumar Defender Retained Sumit Defender Retained Ashu Singh Defender Retained Nitin Panwar All-rounder (NYP) Undisclosed Gurdeep All-rounder Rs.10 L

U Mumba