PKL 2021 auctions: Biggest buys from the Pro Kabaddi League auctions At the end of day two of the PKL 2021 auction, here are the biggest buys of the day. Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 19:39 IST Pardeep Narwal, formerly of Patna Pirates, will play for UP Yoddha next season. - AP Team Sportstar 30 August, 2021 19:39 IST The Pro Kabaddi League auctions got underway on Sunday and will continue until Tuesday.On Monday, the biggest names of the competiton are set to go under the hammer and could attract massive bids.RELATED | PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of retained players for Pro Kabaddi auction Here are the biggest buys of the 2021 PKL auctionPardeep NarwalUP Yoddha₹1.65 croreSiddharth DesaiTelugu Titans₹1.30 croreManjeetTamil Thalaivas₹92 lakhSachinPatna Pirates₹84 lakhRohit GuliaHaryana Steelers₹83 lakhSurjeet SinghTamil Thalaivas₹75 lakhRavinder PahalGujarat Giants₹74 lakh