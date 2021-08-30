Kabaddi

PKL 2021 auctions: Biggest buys from the Pro Kabaddi League auctions

At the end of day two of the PKL 2021 auction, here are the biggest buys of the day.

30 August, 2021 19:39 IST

Pardeep Narwal, formerly of Patna Pirates, will play for UP Yoddha next season.   -  AP

The Pro Kabaddi League auctions got underway on Sunday and will continue until Tuesday.

On Monday, the biggest names of the competiton are set to go under the hammer and could attract massive bids.

Here are the biggest buys of the 2021 PKL auction

Pardeep NarwalUP Yoddha₹1.65 crore
Siddharth DesaiTelugu Titans₹1.30 crore
ManjeetTamil Thalaivas₹92 lakh
SachinPatna Pirates₹84 lakh
Rohit GuliaHaryana Steelers₹83 lakh
Surjeet SinghTamil Thalaivas₹75 lakh
Ravinder PahalGujarat Giants₹74 lakh

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Auction guide:

