More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of retained players for Pro Kabaddi auction Ahead of the PKL Auctions 2021, a total of 59 players were retained by 12 team. Here is the full list of those retained by their franchises. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 15:05 IST Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat and U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali are among those retained by their franchises ahead of the 2021 ProKabaddi League auctions. - ProKabaddi League Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 15:05 IST Ahead of the ProKabaddi League 2021 player auctions, the league has announced the list of retained players. The 12 teams have retained 59 players in total. Of these, six are Retained Young Players and 31 are Existing New Young Players. The Elite Retained Players are 22.Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Mohammad Nabibaksh (Bengal Warriors), Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) and Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi) are among the star players who have been retained by their franchises. Pardeep Narwal (formerly with Patna Pirates), Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari (both formerly with Tamil Thalaivas) and Siddharth Desai (formerly with Telugu Titans) are among the big names who will go under the hammer this weekendRELATED: PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of released players for Pro Kabaddi auction RELATED: PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out" RELATED: PKL Auctions 2021: All you need to know TeamRetained elite playersRetained young playersExisting young playersBengal WarriorsManinder Singh - RaiderMohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All RounderRinku Narwal - DefenderRavindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider Bengaluru BullsPawan Kumar Sehrawat - RaiderAmit Sheoran - Defender Saurabh Nandal - DefenderBanty - RaiderMohit Sehrawat - DefenderDabang Delhi K.CVijay - All RounderNeeraj Narwal - RaiderNaveen Kumar - RaiderBalram - All RounderSumit - DefenderMohit - DefenderGujarat GiantsParvesh Bhainswal - DefenderSunil Kumar - Defender Harmanjeet Singh - RaiderSumit - DefenderAnkit - DefenderHaryana SteelersVikash Kandola - Raider Vinay - RaiderVikas Chillar - RaiderChand Singh - DefenderJaipur Pink PanthersAmit Hooda - DefenderVishal - DefenderNitin Rawal - All RounderSachin Narwal - All-rounderPavan TR - DefenderSushil Gulia - RaiderElavarasan A - DefenderPatna PiratesNeeraj Kumar - DefenderMonu - Raider Sahil Mann - All RounderRajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - RaiderMohit - RaiderPuneri PaltanBalasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - DefenderPawan Kumar Kadian - RaiderHadi Tajik - Defender Sanket Sawant - Defender Pankaj Mohite - RaiderTamil Thalaivas Sagar - DefenderHimanshu - DefenderM Abishek - DefenderTelugu TitansRakesh Gowda - RaiderAnkit Beniwal - RaiderRajnish - RaiderManish - DefenderAkash Choudhary - DefenderAkash Dattu Arsul - DefenderU MumbaAbhishek Singh - RaiderAjinkya Rohidas Kapre - All RounderHarendra Kumar - DefenderFazel Atrachali - DefenderNavneet - Raider UP Yoddha Nitesh Kumar - DefenderSumit - DefenderAshu Singh - DefenderSurinder Gill - Raider Catch our exclusive series ft. the biggest stars of the ProKabaddi League from last season - Kings of Kabaddi Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :