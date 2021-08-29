PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of retained players for Pro Kabaddi auction

Ahead of the ProKabaddi League 2021 player auctions, the league has announced the list of retained players.

The 12 teams have retained 59 players in total. Of these, six are Retained Young Players and 31 are Existing New Young Players. The Elite Retained Players are 22.



Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Mohammad Nabibaksh (Bengal Warriors), Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) and Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi) are among the star players who have been retained by their franchises.



Pardeep Narwal (formerly with Patna Pirates), Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari (both formerly with Tamil Thalaivas) and Siddharth Desai (formerly with Telugu Titans) are among the big names who will go under the hammer this weekend



Team Retained elite players Retained young players Existing young players Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh - Raider Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All Rounder Rinku Narwal - Defender Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider Amit Sheoran - Defender Saurabh Nandal - Defender Banty - Raider Mohit Sehrawat - Defender Dabang Delhi K.C Vijay - All Rounder Neeraj Narwal - Raider Naveen Kumar - Raider Balram - All Rounder Sumit - Defender Mohit - Defender Gujarat Giants Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender Sunil Kumar - Defender Harmanjeet Singh - Raider Sumit - Defender Ankit - Defender Haryana Steelers Vikash Kandola - Raider Vinay - Raider Vikas Chillar - Raider Chand Singh - Defender Jaipur Pink Panthers Amit Hooda - Defender Vishal - Defender Nitin Rawal - All Rounder Sachin Narwal - All-rounder Pavan TR - Defender Sushil Gulia - Raider Elavarasan A - Defender Patna Pirates Neeraj Kumar - Defender Monu - Raider Sahil Mann - All Rounder Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider Mohit - Raider Puneri Paltan Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider Hadi Tajik - Defender Sanket Sawant - Defender Pankaj Mohite - Raider Tamil Thalaivas Sagar - Defender Himanshu - Defender M Abishek - Defender Telugu Titans Rakesh Gowda - Raider Ankit Beniwal - Raider Rajnish - Raider Manish - Defender Akash Choudhary - Defender Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender U Mumba Abhishek Singh - Raider Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder Harendra Kumar - Defender Fazel Atrachali - Defender Navneet - Raider UP Yoddha Nitesh Kumar - Defender Sumit - Defender Ashu Singh - Defender Surinder Gill - Raider

