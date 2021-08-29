Kabaddi

PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of retained players for Pro Kabaddi auction

Ahead of the PKL Auctions 2021, a total of 59 players were retained by 12 team. Here is the full list of those retained by their franchises.

29 August, 2021 15:05 IST

Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat and U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali are among those retained by their franchises ahead of the 2021 ProKabaddi League auctions.   -  ProKabaddi League

Ahead of the ProKabaddi League 2021 player auctions, the league has announced the list of retained players.

The 12 teams have retained 59 players in total. Of these, six are Retained Young Players and 31 are Existing New Young Players. The Elite Retained Players are 22.

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba), Mohammad Nabibaksh (Bengal Warriors), Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) and Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi) are among the star players who have been retained by their franchises.

Pardeep Narwal (formerly with Patna Pirates), Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari (both formerly with Tamil Thalaivas) and Siddharth Desai (formerly with Telugu Titans) are among the big names who will go under the hammer this weekend

TeamRetained elite playersRetained young playersExisting young players
Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh - Raider

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - All Rounder

Rinku Narwal - Defender

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - Raider 
Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - Raider

Amit Sheoran - Defender

 

Saurabh Nandal - Defender

Banty - Raider

Mohit Sehrawat - Defender

Dabang Delhi K.C

Vijay - All Rounder

Neeraj Narwal - Raider

Naveen Kumar - Raider

Balram - All Rounder

Sumit - Defender

Mohit - Defender

Gujarat Giants

Parvesh Bhainswal - Defender

Sunil Kumar - Defender

 

Harmanjeet Singh - Raider

Sumit - Defender

Ankit - Defender

Haryana SteelersVikash Kandola - Raider 

Vinay - Raider

Vikas Chillar - Raider

Chand Singh - Defender

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Amit Hooda - Defender

Vishal - Defender

Nitin Rawal - All Rounder

Sachin Narwal - All-rounder

Pavan TR - Defender

Sushil Gulia - Raider

Elavarasan A - Defender

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar - Defender

Monu - Raider

 

Sahil Mann - All Rounder

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider

Mohit - Raider

Puneri Paltan

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - Defender

Pawan Kumar Kadian - Raider

Hadi Tajik - Defender

 

Sanket Sawant - Defender 

Pankaj Mohite - Raider

Tamil Thalaivas

 

 

Sagar - Defender

Himanshu - Defender

M Abishek - Defender

Telugu Titans

Rakesh Gowda - Raider

Ankit Beniwal - Raider

Rajnish - Raider

Manish - Defender

Akash Choudhary - Defender

Akash Dattu Arsul - Defender

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh - Raider

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - All Rounder

Harendra Kumar - Defender

Fazel Atrachali - Defender

Navneet - Raider

 

UP Yoddha

 

Nitesh Kumar - Defender

Sumit - Defender

Ashu Singh - Defender

Surinder Gill - Raider

 

