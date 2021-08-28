PKL Auctions 2021: All you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight player auctions will be held in Mumbai from August 29-31. The 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 450-odd players who will go under the hammer.

The eighth season was to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin in December this year. It will be the first indoor sporting league to begin in the country since the pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions be held?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auctions will be held in Mumbai from August 29-31. The New Young Players (NYP) draft will take place on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) will go under the hammer on August 30. The auction for categories B, C, D and unallocated players will be held the following day.

RELATED| Pardeep Narwal thrilled and looking forward to PKL auction

What are the different player categories, and what are the base prices?

The Pro Kabaddi League player auction will have three categories of players - domestic, New Young Players (NYP) and overseas.

Under this, the domestic players are further divided into categories - A, B, C and D. The players in category A have a base price of ₹30 lakh, while category B players have a base price of ₹20 lakh. Category C and D have a base price of ₹10 lakh and ₹6 lakh respectively.

How many overseas players can a team field in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Each team has to field a minimum of two and a maximum of four foreign players in their roster.

How much money can each team spend in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction?

The 12 teams will each have a total player purse of ₹4.4 crores. However, a team's funds will reduce based on the number of players it retains ahead of the auction. A player’s total salary for the PKL season is determined by the price at which he is signed by a team.

What is the Final Bid Match and how can a team use it?

The Final Bid Match (FBM) rule allows teams to retain a player by matching the final bid made for him.

Each team can use the FBM twice in the auction. However, it also depends on the number of players retained by the team. If a team retains all of its maximum allotted six players, then it cannot use an FBM card. If it retains five players, then it can avail the FMB once. If the team retains less than five players, then it can use the FMB twice.

RELATED| PKL 8: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Desai not retained, to be a part of Pro Kabaddi League auction

What is the maximum number of players each Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team can have?

Each Pro Kabaddi League team needs to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction in India?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) player auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app on August 31 from 6.30 pm onwards.