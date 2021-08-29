PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of released players for Pro Kabaddi auction

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight player auctions will be held in Mumbai from August 29-31. The 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 450-odd players who will go under the hammer.

The eighth season was to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin in December this year. It will be the first indoor sporting league to begin in the country since the pandemic.

Ahead of the auction, a total of 161 players were released by 12 teams with Bengal Warriors (16) and Telugu Titans (15) releasing the most number of players.

Among the big names to be released are Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Meraj Sheykh, Rishank Devadiga, Sandeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Kumar and Rohit Gulia.

Here is the full list of released players

Bengal Warriors released players

Sukesh Hegde - Raider

K Prapanjan - Raider

Mohammad Taghi - Raider

Rakesh Narwal - Raider

Amit - Defender

Naveen Narwal - Defender

Baldev Singh - Defender

Jeeva Kumar - Defender

Viraj Vishnu Landge - Defender

Adarsh T - Defender

Dharmendra Singh - Defender

Amir Dhumal - All Rounder

Avinash A.R. - All Rounder

Mayur Shivkarkar - All Rounder

Sourabh Patil - All Rounder

Sunil Dubili - All Rounder

Bengaluru Bulls released players

Rohit Kumar - Raider

Lal Mohar Yadav - Raider

Sumit Singh - Raider

Vinod Kumar - Raider

Rajulal Choudhary - Defender

Vijay Kumar - Defender

Mahender Singh - Defender

Aman - Defender

Sandeep - Defender

Ajay - Defender

Ankit - Defender

Ashish Kumar - All Rounder

Sanjay Shreshtha - All Rounder

Dabang Delhi K.C. released players

Aman Kadian - Raider

Chandran Ranjit - Raider

Sumit Kumar - Raider

Joginder Narwal - Defender

Vishal Mane - Defender

Pratik Patil - Defender

Ravinder Pahal - Defender

Anil Kumar - Defender

Saeid Ghaffari - Defender

Satywan - Defender

Sombir - Defender

Meraj Sheykh - All Rounder

Gujarat Giants released players

Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali - Raider

Gurvinder Singh - Raider

Lalit Chaudhary - Raider

More GB - Raider

Sachin Tanwar - Raider

Sonu - Raider

Amit Kharb - Defender

Ruturaj Koravi - Defender

Pankaj - All Rounder

Shazid Hossain - All Rounder

Vinod Kumar- All Rounder

Rohit Gulia - All Rounder

Haryana Steelers released players

Amirhossein Maleki - Raider

Arun Kumar HN - Raider

Naveen - Raider

Prashanth Kumar Rai - Raider

Selvamani K. - Raider

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - Defender

Ravi Kumar - Defender

Vikas Kale - Defender

Sunil - Defender

Parveen - Defender

Subash Narwal - Defender

Vikram Kandola - Defender

Kuldeep Singh - Defender

Tin Phonchoo - All Rounder

Jaipur Pink Panthers released players

Ajinkya Pawar - Raider

Deepak Narwal - Raider

Guman Singh - Raider

Lokesh Kaushik - Raider

Milinda Chaturanga - Raider

Nilesh Salunke - Raider

Karamvir - Defender

Sandeep Dhull - Defender

Sunil Siddhgavali - Defender

Deepak Hooda - All Rounder

Dong Gyu Kim - All Rounder

Santhapanaselvam - All Rounder

Patna Pirates released players

Pardeep Narwal - Raider

Ashish - Raider

Jang Kun Lee - Raider

Mohammad Esmaeil - Raider

Naveen - Raider

Purna Singh - Raider

Mahendra Choudhary - Defender

Jaideep - Defender

Jwahar - Defender

Amit Kumar - All Rounder

Hadi Oshtorak - All Rounder

Ravinder - All Rounder

Vikas Jaglan - All Rounder

Puneri Paltan released players

Nitin Tomar - Raider

Amit Kumar - Raider

Darshan Kadian - Raider

Emad Sedaghatnia - Raider

Manjeet - Raider

Sriram - Raider

Sushant Sail - Raider

Deepak Yadav - Raider

Surjeet Singh - Defender

Shubham Shinde - Defender

Girish Maruti Ernak - Defender

Amit Kumar - All Rounder

Sagar Krishna - All Rounder

Sandeep - All Rounder

Tamil Thalaivas released players

Rahul Chaudhari - Raider

Ajay Thakur - Raider

Anand - Raider

Shabeer Bappu - Raider

Ajith Kumar - Raider

Vineet Sharma - Raider

Yashwant Bishnoi - Raider

Ajeet - Defender

Ponparthiban Subramanian - Defender

Mohit Chhillar - Defender

Arif Robbani - Defender

Manjeet Chhillar - All Rounder

Hemant Chauhan - All Rounder

Ran Singh - All Rounder

Victor Obiero - All Rounder

Telugu Titans released players

Siddharth Desai - Raider

Sooraj Desai - Raider

Amit Kumar - Raider

Kamal Singh - Raider

Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy - Raider

Palle Mallikarjun - Raider

Vishal Bhardwaj - Defender

Arun - Defender

Krushna Madne - Defender

Abozar Mohajermighani- Defender

Armaan - All Rounder

Farhad Milaghardan - All Rounder

U Mumba released players

Arjun Deshwal - Raider

Athul MS - Raider

Dong Geon Lee - Raider

Gaurav Kumar - Raider

Rohit Baliyan - Raider

Vinoth Kumar - Raider

Rajaguru Subramanian - Defender

Harsh Vardhan - Defender

Anil - Defender

Young Chang Ko - Defender

Surinder Singh - Defender

Sandeep Narwal - All Rounder

Mohit Baliyan - All Rounder

U.P. Yoddha released players

Rishank Devadiga - Raider

Shrikant Jadhav - Raider

Monu Goyat - Raider

Masud Karim - Raider

Ankush - Raider

Azad Singh - Raider

Gulveer Singh - Raider

Surender Singh - Raider

Ashish Nagar - Defender

Amit - Defender

Akram Shaikh - All Rounder

Gurdeep - All Rounder

Mohsen Maghsoudlou - All Rounder

Narender - All Rounder

Sachin Kumar - All Rounder