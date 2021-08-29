More Sports Kabaddi Kabaddi PKL Auctions 2021: Full list of released players for Pro Kabaddi auction Ahead of the PKL Auctions 2021, a total of 161 players were released by 12 team. Here is the full list of released players. Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 14:15 IST Pardeep Narwal has not been retained by Patna Pirates ahead of the PKL 8. - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar 29 August, 2021 14:15 IST The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight player auctions will be held in Mumbai from August 29-31. The 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 450-odd players who will go under the hammer.The eighth season was to be held last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will begin in December this year. It will be the first indoor sporting league to begin in the country since the pandemic.Ahead of the auction, a total of 161 players were released by 12 teams with Bengal Warriors (16) and Telugu Titans (15) releasing the most number of players. Among the big names to be released are Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Meraj Sheykh, Rishank Devadiga, Sandeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Kumar and Rohit Gulia.RELATED | PKL auction 2021: Owners and players expect teams to go "all-out" Here is the full list of released playersBengal Warriors released playersSukesh Hegde - RaiderK Prapanjan - RaiderMohammad Taghi - RaiderRakesh Narwal - RaiderAmit - DefenderNaveen Narwal - DefenderBaldev Singh - DefenderJeeva Kumar - DefenderViraj Vishnu Landge - DefenderAdarsh T - DefenderDharmendra Singh - DefenderAmir Dhumal - All RounderAvinash A.R. - All RounderMayur Shivkarkar - All RounderSourabh Patil - All RounderSunil Dubili - All RounderBengaluru Bulls released playersRohit Kumar - RaiderLal Mohar Yadav - RaiderSumit Singh - RaiderVinod Kumar - RaiderRajulal Choudhary - DefenderVijay Kumar - DefenderMahender Singh - DefenderAman - DefenderSandeep - DefenderAjay - DefenderAnkit - DefenderAshish Kumar - All RounderSanjay Shreshtha - All RounderDabang Delhi K.C. released playersAman Kadian - RaiderChandran Ranjit - RaiderSumit Kumar - RaiderJoginder Narwal - DefenderVishal Mane - DefenderPratik Patil - DefenderRavinder Pahal - DefenderAnil Kumar - DefenderSaeid Ghaffari - DefenderSatywan - DefenderSombir - DefenderMeraj Sheykh - All RounderRELATED | PKL Auctions 2021: All you need to know Gujarat Giants released playersAbolfazl Maghsodloumahali - RaiderGurvinder Singh - RaiderLalit Chaudhary - RaiderMore GB - RaiderSachin Tanwar - RaiderSonu - RaiderAmit Kharb - DefenderRuturaj Koravi - DefenderPankaj - All RounderShazid Hossain - All RounderVinod Kumar- All RounderRohit Gulia - All RounderHaryana Steelers released playersAmirhossein Maleki - RaiderArun Kumar HN - RaiderNaveen - RaiderPrashanth Kumar Rai - RaiderSelvamani K. - RaiderDharmaraj Cheralathan - DefenderRavi Kumar - DefenderVikas Kale - DefenderSunil - DefenderParveen - DefenderSubash Narwal - DefenderVikram Kandola - DefenderKuldeep Singh - DefenderTin Phonchoo - All RounderJaipur Pink Panthers released playersAjinkya Pawar - RaiderDeepak Narwal - RaiderGuman Singh - RaiderLokesh Kaushik - RaiderMilinda Chaturanga - RaiderNilesh Salunke - RaiderKaramvir - DefenderSandeep Dhull - DefenderSunil Siddhgavali - DefenderDeepak Hooda - All RounderDong Gyu Kim - All RounderSanthapanaselvam - All RounderPatna Pirates released playersPardeep Narwal - RaiderAshish - RaiderJang Kun Lee - RaiderMohammad Esmaeil - RaiderNaveen - RaiderPurna Singh - RaiderMahendra Choudhary - DefenderJaideep - DefenderJwahar - DefenderAmit Kumar - All RounderHadi Oshtorak - All RounderRavinder - All RounderVikas Jaglan - All RounderPuneri Paltan released playersNitin Tomar - RaiderAmit Kumar - RaiderDarshan Kadian - RaiderEmad Sedaghatnia - RaiderManjeet - RaiderSriram - RaiderSushant Sail - RaiderDeepak Yadav - RaiderSurjeet Singh - DefenderShubham Shinde - DefenderGirish Maruti Ernak - DefenderAmit Kumar - All RounderSagar Krishna - All RounderSandeep - All RounderTamil Thalaivas released playersRahul Chaudhari - RaiderAjay Thakur - RaiderAnand - RaiderShabeer Bappu - RaiderAjith Kumar - RaiderVineet Sharma - RaiderYashwant Bishnoi - RaiderAjeet - DefenderPonparthiban Subramanian - DefenderMohit Chhillar - DefenderArif Robbani - DefenderManjeet Chhillar - All RounderHemant Chauhan - All RounderRan Singh - All RounderVictor Obiero - All RounderTelugu Titans released playersSiddharth Desai - RaiderSooraj Desai - RaiderAmit Kumar - RaiderKamal Singh - RaiderMula Siva Ganesh Reddy - RaiderPalle Mallikarjun - RaiderVishal Bhardwaj - DefenderArun - DefenderKrushna Madne - DefenderAbozar Mohajermighani- DefenderArmaan - All RounderFarhad Milaghardan - All RounderU Mumba released playersArjun Deshwal - RaiderAthul MS - RaiderDong Geon Lee - RaiderGaurav Kumar - RaiderRohit Baliyan - RaiderVinoth Kumar - RaiderRajaguru Subramanian - DefenderHarsh Vardhan - DefenderAnil - DefenderYoung Chang Ko - DefenderSurinder Singh - DefenderSandeep Narwal - All RounderMohit Baliyan - All RounderU.P. Yoddha released playersRishank Devadiga - RaiderShrikant Jadhav - RaiderMonu Goyat - RaiderMasud Karim - RaiderAnkush - RaiderAzad Singh - RaiderGulveer Singh - RaiderSurender Singh - RaiderAshish Nagar - DefenderAmit - DefenderAkram Shaikh - All RounderGurdeep - All RounderMohsen Maghsoudlou - All RounderNarender - All RounderSachin Kumar - All Rounder Read more stories on Kabaddi. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :