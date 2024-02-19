Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Highlights: Mohit Goyat helps Puneri Paltan to big win vs Haryana Steelers; Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashes Gujarat Giants

February 19, 2024 20:58

UP NEXT: PUNERI PALTAN VS HARYANA STEELERS

Haryana Steelers head into this clash after a win against U Mumba on February 17. They won the match 46-40 and it was their 13th win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Puneri Paltan also won their last match after beating Bengal Warriors 29-26 on February 14.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record

Haryana Steelers have faced Puneri Paltan 13 times in the history of PKL.

With 7 wins against Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan are ahead in the head-to-head record. Haryana Steelers have won 5 times while 1 match ended in a tie.

The last Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan match saw the former come out on top with a 44-39 victory earlier in Season 10.

After 20 matches, Haryana Steelers are fifth on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have 13 wins, 6 defeats, and 1 tie, amassing 70 points so far.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are second after winning 15, losing 2, and playing out 3 ties. They have a total of 86 points.