Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Highlights: Mohit Goyat helps Puneri Paltan to big win vs Haryana Steelers; Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashes Gujarat Giants

- February 19, 2024 22:05Delhi vs Patna in Eliminator 1?
#3 vs #6 in the first eliminator - as it stands, that’s Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates. The first eliminator will be played in Hyderabad on Monday, Feb 26
- February 19, 2024 22:04Here are the fixtures that remain
Tuesday 20th Feb: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
Wednesday 21st Feb: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
- February 19, 2024 22:01FULL TIME: HH 36-51 PP
Big win for the Paltan. A 16-point win for the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers. Pune has thrashed Haryana at home.
- February 19, 2024 22:00HH 36-51 PP
Ghanshyam Magar comes in for a do-or-die raid for Haryana. But Badal Singh sorts him out.
- February 19, 2024 21:58HH 36-50 PP
Another super tackle for Haryana Steelers as Aditya Shinde is brought down in the left cover region.
- February 19, 2024 21:57HH 34-50 PP
Comedy of errors this. SUPER TACKLE FOR HARYANA as Akash Shinde nearly escapes the defenders but Rahul Sethpal is stuck on him like glue. Shivam Patare is brought down on the other side.
- February 19, 2024 21:55HH 32-49 PP
Tushar removes Ashish. 4 minutes left on the clock in this game.
- February 19, 2024 21:55HH 32-48 PP
SUPER TACKLE. What heart this Haryana Steelers side is showing! Aditya Shinde is brought down by a nifty attempt from the defenders. However, the Puneri Paltan follow it up with a super tackle because one defender goes off the mat and the defenders manage to keep Vinay down. A point also to Haryana for the Pune defender who stepped off.
- February 19, 2024 21:53HH 29-46 PP
OH SUPER RAID. And a defender gets it! A bonus plus the two priced points of Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Dadaso Pujari
- February 19, 2024 21:52HH 26-45 PP
No luck for Shivam Patare as Dadaso Pujari brings him down. Meanwhile, Pankaj Mohite takes out Naveen Kundu. Coach Manpreet Singh is not happy.
- February 19, 2024 21:51HH 26-44 PP
Oh finally Haryana’s defence has something to cheer about. Naveen Kundu and Mohit held on to Akash Shinde like they were holding on for dear life. Shivam Patare follows it up with a bonus.
- February 19, 2024 21:50HH 23-44 PP
Shadloui is smiling as he gets another ankle hold. How is Ashish’s leg not hurting from that grip? Too easy for that defence.
- February 19, 2024 21:46HH 23-43 PP
Akash Shinde is robbing Haryana coach Manpreet’s happiness as he takes out Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh brings down Vinay to add to Haryana’s misery and Manpreet can’t help but hit his head in dismay.
11 minutes remain in this game and Haryana looks far far away from a win. Can they neutralise Mohit Goyat?
- February 19, 2024 21:45HH 23-40 PP
How many men does it take to keep down Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh? The Iranian runs in to raid and Jaideep knows he’s coming and it takes every single man in blue to pin him down. Vahid RezaEimehr helps revive his compatriot with a tackle on Vinay.
- February 19, 2024 21:44HH 22-39 PP
MOHIT GOYAT YOU BEAST! What a man. Mohit corners the two defenders left. Haryana can forget about the super tackle option as he drags the defenders to the midline. Ram Mehar Singh is impressed by what he’s seeing. ALL OUT!
- February 19, 2024 21:43HH 22-35 PP
Dadaso Pujari brings down Vinay to keep the Paltan scoreline ticking. Pankaj Mohite backs that up with a touch on Mohit. Shadloui then gets into the thick of things with an ankle hold on Ashish. Too strong
- February 19, 2024 21:42HH 22-32 PP
The difference between this Haryana side and the Gujarat Giants outfit we saw an hour back is spirit. It might be a inconsequential game, but this team is giving it their all. Pune may be coasting now, but Haryana is constantly snapping at Pune’s heels. Ashish gets Tushar Dattaray Adhavade and a bonus to keep the resistance on.
- February 19, 2024 21:38HH 20-30 PP
Vinay gets Dadaso Pujari with a burst of energy into that right corner. The Haryana defence steps up as Rahul Sethpal, oh wait, Mohit Nandal gets a hold of Akash Shinde’s legs and stops him mid-return. Pune’s defence will not be bettered as Vinay is brought down with a double thigh hold from Vahid RezaEimehr
- February 19, 2024 21:31HALF TIME: HH 18-29 PP
Pankaj Mohite gets Mohit Nandal once more.
Mohit Goyat has 10 points overall. Six in raid and four in defence. What an important player he is for this side. At the stroke of half time, Vinay gets a touch on Pankaj Mohite.
Haryana was not poor in this game at all. But that’s what one remarkable player can do.
- February 19, 2024 21:29HH 17-28 PP
Mohit Goyat brings down Shivam Patare to inflict another all out. Too clinical this side. In the last five minutes, Pune has scored 14 points compared to Haryana’s 2. The dominance continues with Mohit Goyat getting a hold on Shivam Patare’s ankle. Yet another point to Pune.
- February 19, 2024 21:28HH 16-24 PP
SUPER RAID. Mohit Goyat comes into raid. And we have a few defenders stepping out. Ashish in the left cover position has stepped out and Mohit goes on to get a touch on Mohit and Mohit Nandal
- February 19, 2024 21:24HH 16-21 PP
It’s been an eventful game so far and Mohit Goyat underlines why he is so integral to the defence of this Paltan side as he helpes Shadloui pin down Bahubali Siddharth Desai. Two super tackles and Puneri Paltan has edged ahead of Haryana. All because one allrounder comes back to the lineup on the mat.
- February 19, 2024 21:23HH 16-16 PP
Mohit runs back with a bonus along with a touchpoint to restore parity.
- February 19, 2024 21:22HH 15-14 PP
Haryana is making its move on Puneri. They hunt Shadloui down first and then move into the lead.
- February 19, 2024 21:19HH 9-13 PP
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui grabs Siddharth Desai from the back and there is no way the Bahubali is going anywhere.
- February 19, 2024 21:15HH 8-12 PP
Puneri roars and how? It has managed to inflict all-out on Haryana without breaking a sweat. Gets an early four points lead.
- February 19, 2024 21:14HH 7-8 PP
Puneri starts the way they usually do! Haryana is reduced to two players active on the mat and we are just seven minutes into the game.
- February 19, 2024 20:58UP NEXT: PUNERI PALTAN VS HARYANA STEELERS
Haryana Steelers head into this clash after a win against U Mumba on February 17. They won the match 46-40 and it was their 13th win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Puneri Paltan also won their last match after beating Bengal Warriors 29-26 on February 14.
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record
Haryana Steelers have faced Puneri Paltan 13 times in the history of PKL.
With 7 wins against Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan are ahead in the head-to-head record. Haryana Steelers have won 5 times while 1 match ended in a tie.
The last Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan match saw the former come out on top with a 44-39 victory earlier in Season 10.
After 20 matches, Haryana Steelers are fifth on the PKL Season 10 points table. They have 13 wins, 6 defeats, and 1 tie, amassing 70 points so far.
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are second after winning 15, losing 2, and playing out 3 ties. They have a total of 86 points.
- February 19, 2024 20:57FULL TIME: JPP 45-36 GG
Two minutes to go in this game. Deepak comes in to raid. He is stopped but a defender is out of bounds too. Arkam Shaikh dashes out Navneet. Nitin comes in to raid with a super tackle opportunity open for Jaipur. Shubham Shelke gets his eighth raid point of the match as the match ends with a 45-36 scoreline. Jaipur does the double on Gujarat and tops the table
- February 19, 2024 20:53JPP 43-34 GG
In the last five minutes, Gujarat has scored 10 points as opposed to Jaipur’s 4. Nice late surge here. Nitin adds to it with a point through the left corner.
- February 19, 2024 20:50JPP 41-32 GG
Ohh clumsy from Jaipur. Reza slips as Parteek comes hunting for a point. He evades and then goes back to get the touch. Five minutes to go and the deficit is 11 points.,
- February 19, 2024 20:48JPP 41-31 GG
Referees give Gujarat bonus but quickly reverses his decision to signal a point to Jaipur as Sahul Kumar brings down Nitin. Jitender then brings down Arjun Deshwal after which Jagdeep gets a touch on Sumit. The lead is now down from 17 to just 10. With six minutes left in the game. Can Gujarat do the unthinkable?
- February 19, 2024 20:46JPP 40-38 GG
Gujarat Giants have inflicted AN ALL OUT. WOW. Arkam Shaikh takes care of Reza to clean up the Panthers.
- February 19, 2024 20:46JPP 39-25 GG
Arjun gets a bonus but there’s a defender out of bounds too. Parteek Dahiya meanwhile is playing a separate game from the one his teammates are playing. In going deep and returning, he seems to have picked up multiple points. Three points it is! Sahul Kumar, Shubham Shelke, Navneet gone
- February 19, 2024 20:40JPP 38-21 GG
Arjun Deshwal takes out Deepak Singh- while Parteek Dahiya gets to his super 10 with a super raid. A bonus plus touches on Sumit and Sunil.
- February 19, 2024 20:39JPP 37-18 GG
Deepak Singh is brought down by Sumit. The young man is showing he is more than capable of pushing for Ankush’s place. Shubham Shelke gets his seventh point as he gets a touch on Sombir. Giants down to their last man. Jagdeep goes in to raid and he is swallowed by the Panthers’ defence. No Fazel as the team comes back after the all out. Has he had enough?
- February 19, 2024 20:37JPP 32-17 GG
Sonu runs into a block chain. Gujarat is down to two men yet again. Arjun Deshwal is looking to do what he always does, slip away from the anke hold but HE WILL BE DENIED. Deepak Singh hung in there as he got his hands on Arjun’s ankles. Balaji also got hold on his lower half and after a struggle Arjun gives up, SUPER TACKLE
- February 19, 2024 20:35JPP 31-15 GG
Sonu Jaglan puts in an empty raid. Nitin comes in a few tries later as he’s on a do-or-die raid. Nitin steps into the lobby without a touch and has to make his way back to bench. Arjun Deshwal has his SUPER 10 as he gets Jitender off after slipping out of a weak ankle hold.
- February 19, 2024 20:32JPP 29-15 GG
Parteek Dahiya is brought down by Sahul Kumar in the right corner after attempting a running hand touch. Shubham Shelke has been stopped, this time by Deepak Singh. Fazel applauds him from the bench.
- February 19, 2024 20:27JAIPUR LEADS BY 14 POINTS AT HALF TIME
Gujarat Giants have been a shadow of the team they are at their best. Jaipur Pink Panthers has been alternating players with some first team players even sitting out. Shubham Shelke has stepped up in this situation, but the night belongs to Arjun Deshwal who has managed to get ahead of Ashu Malik in the raiders’ points tally.
- February 19, 2024 20:25JPP 28-14 GG
Parteek Dahiya then takes out Sumit and gets a bonus. We then get to see vintage Fazel Atrachali as he brings down Arjun Deshwal with a double ankle hold. Parteek Dahiya follows it up with an empty raid to close the first half of this game.
- February 19, 2024 20:24JPP 28-11 GG
Shubham gets a really sleek toe touch on Jitender. Nice raiding by the young man who is showing he can go with Arjun toe to toe. It’s another story altogether that the Giants just haven’t turned up today., Sumit then comes in with a massive backhold on Sonu and he gets help from Reza to keep the man down. Arjun Deshwal then gets Sombir to top the raiders’ tally.
- February 19, 2024 20:23JPP 25-11 GG
Parteek Dahiya gets a running hand touch on Sunil
- February 19, 2024 20:22JPP 25-10 GG
Arjun Deshwal doing what he does best as he gets two points by tempting the mid and cover defenders. Sunil reviews, asking for a bonus as well. But the review has no evidence and so Jaipur loses its review.
- February 19, 2024 20:20JPP 23-10 GG
Deepak Singh tries hard and almost carries a bunch of Jaipur players along, but his hand doesn’t get past the midline. 13 point lead for Jaipur as they inflict the second all out of the game.
- February 19, 2024 20:19JPP 20-9 GG
Arjun Deshwal comes in with a super tackle opportunity open for the Giants. No low blocks can hold Arjun as he reduces Gujarat to one man. While Jaipur looks set to inflict the second all out of the game, Deepak gets a bonus and comes back for a point and manages to draw an attempt from Lucky Sharma, dragging him to midline. Now, super tackle opportunity for Giants, but Arjun barely breaks into a sweat to get Jitender.
- February 19, 2024 20:18JPP 18-7 GG
Sonu Jaglan comes in on a do-or-die raid and the big man needs a circle of people led by Sahul who comes in with a block and Shubham to keep him quiet.
- February 19, 2024 20:17JPP 17-7 GG
Fazel Atrachali’s run as an easy target seems to be strong in this game. Shubham Shelke gets a massive touch on the Sultan. Now Gujarat has brought in Sonu who begins with an empty raid. Arjun Deshwal then gets a touch on Sombir who is now in the left corner.
- February 19, 2024 20:15JPP 15-7 GG
Sahul Kumar is back on the mat as he brings down Parteek Dahiya. He takes Ajith’s place on the mat.
- February 19, 2024 20:15Rohan Singh - Coach Ram Mehar Singh’s son is in the playing 7
- February 19, 2024 20:12THIS IS THE LAST LEAGUE GAME FOR BOTH TEAMS
This game marks the final league fixture for the teams in question. Jaipur looks set to directly make the semifinals while Gujarat has to go through the eliminator to fight for a place in the semifinal
- February 19, 2024 20:10JPP 13-7 GG
Parteek Dahiya gets a touch off Sunil with a running hand touch. Sunil was almost caught off guard there.
- February 19, 2024 20:09JPP 13-6 GG
Shubham Shelke takes out Deepak Singh. Lucky Sharma effectively offers himself to Parteek Dahiya who is on a roll tonight as he picks points from the corners.
- February 19, 2024 20:07JPP 12-5 GG
Rakesh putting in a resistance here as he averts the advance tackle by turning his body and getting his legs through the midline. The Giants defence then activates as Manuj brings down Arjun Deshwal in the right cover. Parteek Dahiya then gets a massive kick on the left corner.
- February 19, 2024 20:05JPP 12-2 GG
Bonus point each for Jaipur and Gujarat. Sumit then puts in a deadly backhold on Parteek Dahiya and pull him back into the mat.
- February 19, 2024 20:04JPP 9-0 GG
Jaipur does what it does best - off to an explosive start. In less than three minutes, the Panthers have inflicted an all out. Giants are looking a little off their game. No Sombir in the right corner and no Sonu Jaglan in raiding for them. Jaipur also boasting of a few changes in their playing 7 but the efficacy has not changed.
This is the fastest all out inflicted this season. Dubious Stat for Ram Mehar’s team.
- February 19, 2024 20:01PREVIEW - What to expect from Gujarat vs Jaipur
Gujarat Giants head into this encounter after a win against U. P. Yoddhas on February 17. They won the match 36-29 and it was their 13th win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Jaipur Pink Panthers also won their last match after beating Telugu Titans 51-44 on February 16.
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record
In PKL history, Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers have played each other 13 times.
Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record, winning 6 times while Jaipur Pink Panthers have returned with a victory on 5 occasions. Two matches between these sides ended in ties.
The last Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers match saw the latter come out on top with a 35-32 victory.
With 13 wins and 8 losses, Gujarat Giants are fourth on the PKL 10 points table with 70 points.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, have 87 points and are first on the points table. They have won 15, lost 3, and tied 3 times.
- February 19, 2024 19:59Welcome to live coverage from Panchkula
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matchday 71 from Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on February 19, 2024. Today Gujarat Giants take on Jaipur Pink Panthers while Haryana Steelers will clash with Puneri Paltan.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 10 Highlights: Mohit Goyat helps Puneri Paltan to big win vs Haryana Steelers; Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashes Gujarat Giants
- Maha Open Challenger: Poonacha, Mukund advance to second round
- Premier League: Hodgson steps down as boss of struggling Crystal Palace
- Seongchan Hong in a race against time to realise his dreams
- Transcending beyond a mere rags-to-riches story, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal is here to stay
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE