PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Haryana Steelers 18-13, Telugu Titans takes on Tamil Thalaivas

PKL 10: Catch live updates, highlights, scores and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Updated : Jan 24, 2024 20:27 IST

Siddharth Desai’s Haryana Steelers faces Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi K.C. in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PKL

Follow Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 48 where Haryana Steelers takes on Dabang Delhi while Telugu Titans faces Tamil Thalaivas at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Score to be read as follows: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC