PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi leads Haryana Steelers 18-13, Telugu Titans takes on Tamil Thalaivas

- January 24, 2024 20:2613-18
Siddharth Desai picks up a bonus. A reckless attempt by Mohit Nandal to stop Ashu Malik and the raider gets an easy touch point.
And that’s half-time.
- January 24, 2024 20:2512-17
Side kick by Ashu on Mohit to get the touch point.
- January 24, 2024 20:2412-16
Siddharth Desai gets an easy touch point off Vikrant courtesy his long arms.
- January 24, 2024 20:2311-16
Do-or-die raid for Delhi. Manjeet is the raider and Mohit Nandal takes him on!
- January 24, 2024 20:2210-16
This could have been a big raid from Vinay who is first stopped by Vishal with an ankle hold and then just fails to put his fingers past the mid-line. Haryana has asked for a review, saying the raider is safe and it should be awarded four points. Original decision stands!
- January 24, 2024 20:1910-15
Siddharth Desai does not have the pace to track back in time and he gets pushed off the mat by the Delhi defence.
- January 24, 2024 20:1810-14
Haryana returns the favour as Mohit Nandal executes a brilliant ankle hold on Meetu Sharma in what was a do-or-die raid.
- January 24, 2024 20:179-14
Do-or-die raid for Haryana and Vinay takes the responsibility. Great ankle hold from left corner by Vishal.
- January 24, 2024 20:159-13
Manjeet with the next raid for Delhi and it is not a successful one. Haryana continues to reduce the gap.
- January 24, 2024 20:148-13
Action resumes with Siddharth Desai drawing the error from Vikrant to get a raid point.
- January 24, 2024 20:107-13
And there comes the first ALL OUT!!! Yogesh brings a flying Ashish down to earth.
Strategic Time out taken.
- January 24, 2024 20:096-8
Monu Hooda with an error in defence and Ashu gets away safely.
- January 24, 2024 20:086-7
Vishal Bhardwaj goes for a solo tackle on Ashish and pays the price.
- January 24, 2024 20:075-7
Running hand touch for Manjeet on Rahul Sethpal.
- January 24, 2024 20:075-6
Manjeet gets a touch on Mohit Nandal. Delhi takes the lead.
- January 24, 2024 20:065-5
Unsuccessful raid from Vinay. Dabang Delhi defence is really strong.
- January 24, 2024 20:055-4
SUPER TACKLE!!!! Siddharth Desai taken down by Ashish and his two teammates on the mat.
- January 24, 2024 20:045-2
Do-or-die raid for Delhi, Ashu goes in and does not come back as the Haryana defence piles up on him.
- January 24, 2024 20:044-2
Brilliant kick from Siddharth Desai on Vishal Bhardwaj on the left corner.
- January 24, 2024 20:033-2
Vinay manages to escape from the clutches of Yogesh. Gets a touch on Mohit too.
- January 24, 2024 20:011-2
Ashu gets a running hand touch as well as a toe touch. Rahul Sethpal and Ashish go off the mat.
- January 24, 2024 20:001-0
Vinay with the opening raid for Haryana. Takes a bonus.
- January 24, 2024 19:58TOSS
Dabang Delhi K.C. won the toss and chose court.
- January 24, 2024 19:45Lineup for Dabang Delhi K.C.
Starting seven: Ashu Malik, Mohit, Vikrant, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj
Subs: Manu, Ashish Sangwan, Balasaheb Jadhav, Ashish, Akash Prasher, Yuvraj Pandeya, Nitin Chandel
- January 24, 2024 19:35Lineup for Haryana Steelers
Starting seven: Siddharth Desai, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Ashish, Vinay, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit
Subs: Naveen Kundu, Sunny Sehrawat, Harsh, Ghanshyam Magar, Shivam Patare, Tejas Patil, Monu Hooda
- January 24, 2024 19:30Players to watch out
For Haryana, Vinay leads the raiding department with 100 raid points in 14 matches.
Ashu Malik is Dabang Delhi K.C.’s main raider. He has scored 143 raid points in 14 matches.
- January 24, 2024 19:21Form guide
Haryana Steelers comes into the contest after beating Telugu Titans 37-30 in its previous match.
Dabang Delhi too won its previous match - 39-33 against U Mumba.
- January 24, 2024 19:10Head-to-head record (Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi)
Played: 13| Haryana Steelers: 8 | Dabang Delhi: 5
- January 24, 2024 19:04Where to watch
The PKL 10 matches are being telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.
- January 24, 2024 19:03Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Today, Haryana Steelers faces Dabang Delhi K.C. from 8PM before Telugu Titans takes on Tamil Thalaivas from 9PM.
