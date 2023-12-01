MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Jaipur Pink Panthers match fixtures, squad preview, all you need to know

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ PKL 10 campaign will get underway against Puneri Paltan on December 4 in Ahmedabad. This will be a repeat of last season’s final.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 14:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Sahul Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari are among this side’s more experienced players. But can they also find form consistently throughout the 10th season of the PKL?
Sahul Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari are among this side’s more experienced players. But can they also find form consistently throughout the 10th season of the PKL? | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sahul Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari are among this side’s more experienced players. But can they also find form consistently throughout the 10th season of the PKL? | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the founding members of the Pro Kabaddi League. The side won the inaugural edition of the league in 2014 and won its second title in the ninth edition, becoming the second most successful franchise in the league after Patna Pirates (3 titles)

Jaipur Pink Panthers is coached by veteran kabaddi coach Sanjeev Baliyan who has won the Pro Kabaddi League with Patna Pirates in season 3 and then guided Jaipur to its second title last year.

Download the PDF of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

Puneri Paltan begins its season against Jaipur Pink Panthers, in a repeat of the season nine final, on December 4 in Ahmedabad.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS SQUAD ANALYSIS:

The defending champion has retained much of its championship-winning squad from last season. All eyes will be on the imperious raiding abilities of Arjun Deshwal who was adjudged Most Valuable Player (MVP) last year for topping the charts with 296 raid points. Led by title-winning coach Sanjeev Baliyan who was also part of India’s Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games campaigns, the Panthers look like a settled unit heading into season 10. 

Strength: A strong lead raider and defensive solidity. On its day, the Jaipur backline is impenetrable. The aggression of Iranian Reza Mirbagheri and even Deshwal who sometimes doubles up in defense is a big plus for the side.

Weakness: The set lineup of the side makes it predictable, in terms of its strengths and weaknesses. If the team can’t find rhythm early on, the side is easy to overpower. The Panthers also have a formidable raiding unit, but was underused in key moments. Better use of Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith Kumar will be key this season. 

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad
Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish,Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

