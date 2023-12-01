Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Puneri Paltan match fixtures, squad preview, all you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Puneri Paltan is one of the founding members of the Pro Kabaddi League. The side made it to the final of the league in the ninth edition under Iranian stalwart Fazel Atrachali’s leadership.

Download the PDF of Puneri Paltan’s full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

The Pune outfit is known for its youth academy and young talent pool and has been coached by Arjuna awardee BC Ramesh.

SQUAD PREVIEW:

All the hard work done by this franchise over the years, particularly with its academy setup alongside roping in the experience of Fazel and Nabi seemed like the perfect winning formula for the Paltan. However, the side finished as runner-up in a heartbreaking loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers last season - a game that saw the occasion get to the young players in crunch phases. This time, the Paltan have swapped out two mighty Iranians for one - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, an imperious all-rounder who can turn games around their head.

Strength: The Pune brand of young raiding blood consisting of homegrown youth setup talent has been one of the franchise’s biggest strengths. Adding Chiyaneh to that mix seems to be a masterstroke in terms of elevating the side’s performance to another level.

Weakness: Who will calm these feisty youngsters down? Captain Aslam Inamdar, star player Chiyaneh and a bunch of others in this side can take hasty calls when they have their backs to a wall. The potential consequences of the absence of a senior (what Fazel was to this side last season) might be something coach BC Ramesh will want to iron out before the season gets underway.

Puneri Paltan begins its season against Jaipur Pink Panthers, in a repeat of the season nine final, on December 4 in Ahmedabad.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).