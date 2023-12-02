Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Telugu Titans match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Telugu Titans are among the founding clubs of the league. The side saw the emergence of a number of superstars in the sport like Rahul Chaudhari, who very soon became the face of the league and the sport in the country. Siddharth Desai (who now plays for Haryana Steelers) also bloomed in the Titans fold, earning the moniker Baahubali for his towering height and personality. Due to their inconsistency, the side has shown glimpses of brilliance but has not won the PKL trophy yet.

Download the PDF of Telugu Titans’ full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

In PKL 10, the side is coached by Srinivas Reddy and captained by India skipper Pawan Sehrawat, who recently broke his own record of being the league’s most expensive player ever (INR 2.605 CR).

TELUGU TITANS SQUAD ANALYSIS

Hyderabad-based Telugu Titans are among the sides that have opted for a near overhaul of their side in order to affect something similar in their league fortunes. The side that gave the league memorable eras of dominance by the likes of superstars Rahul Chaudhari and Siddharth Desai has since found the going tough, finishing in the bottom half of the table for the last few editions of the league.

Led by the experienced Srinivas Reddy, who returns to Titans after coaching them to second place in the league standings in the fourth season, the Titans’ biggest trump card is skipper Pawan Sehrawat. The India captain was with Tamil Thalaivas last season but played all of eight minutes in entirety after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the very first game of the league. The most expensive player in league history with an auction fee of Rs. 2.61 CR and now fitter than ever, he will hope to be the harbinger of good fortune for his side.

Strength: Experience of India regulars Sehrawat and veteran defender Parvesh Bhainswal. The left cover defender, on his day, is an immovable object.

Weakness: Inexperience. Sehrawat’s time at Thalaivas is a lesson for all times to have backups especially in raiding. Keep him aside and this Titans attack line is still very inexperienced.

Telugu Titans will begin its Pro Kabaddi League campaign against Gujarat Giants in the opening fixture of the season in Ahmedabad on December 2.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).