PKL 2021 - Haryana Steelers: Full schedule, fixtures list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

Steelers roped in Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh, making him the most expensive Future Kabddi Heroes (FKH) athlete in PKL history. They have retained their ace raider in Vikash Khandola and also roped in all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary for Rs. 55 lakh.

Here's what their fixtures look like this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 23rd December 2021 (Thursday) - Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates 9.30pm 25th December 2021 (Saturday) - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 9.30pm

28th December 2021 (Tuesday) - Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 8.30pm 30th December 2021 (Thursday) - Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm

2nd January 2022 (Sunday) - Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers 7.30pm 4th January 2022 (Tuesday) - Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba 7.30pm

7th January 2022 (Friday) - Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 7.30pm 10th January 2022 (Monday) - Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 7.30pm

12th January 2022 (Wednesday) - Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha 7.30pm 15th January 2022 (Saturday) - Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi 7.30pm