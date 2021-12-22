PKL PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021 - Haryana Steelers: Full schedule, fixtures list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Haryana Steelers in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 15:10 IST Haryana Steelers has retained its ace raider in Vikash Khandola and even made him the captain for PKL 8. - Haryana Steelers/Instagram Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 15:10 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings MORE: Haryana Steelers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Steelers roped in Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh, making him the most expensive Future Kabddi Heroes (FKH) athlete in PKL history. They have retained their ace raider in Vikash Khandola and also roped in all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary for Rs. 55 lakh.Here's what their fixtures look like this season: Date and DayFixtureTime23rd December 2021 (Thursday)- Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates9.30pm25th December 2021 (Saturday)- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers9.30pm28th December 2021 (Tuesday)- Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers8.30pm30th December 2021 (Thursday)- Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm2nd January 2022 (Sunday)- Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers7.30pm4th January 2022 (Tuesday)- Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba7.30pm7th January 2022 (Friday)- Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers7.30pm10th January 2022 (Monday)- Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers7.30pm12th January 2022 (Wednesday)- Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha7.30pm15th January 2022 (Saturday)- Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi7.30pm19th January 2022 (Wednesday)- Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan7.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :