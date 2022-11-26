Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates in Hyderabad on Saturday.

LINEUPS

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Sumit

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Rohit Gulia, Neeraj, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Sunil, Sajin C

U.P. Yoddhas have eight wins, six losses and two ties in vivo PKL Season 9 and they head into Saturday’s contest on the back of a win. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill have been the Yoddhas’ main attacking threats as they have scored 156 and 132 raid points respectively. Rohit Tomar has also performed well of late for the Yoddhas and has a total of 47 raid points in the ongoing campaign. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh and Sumit have scored 41 tackle points each for the Yoddhas. The experienced Nitesh Kumar has also chipped in with 27 tackle points.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, are eighth in the standings with seven wins, seven losses and three ties. They suffered a defeat last night and will be eager to set things right against the Yoddhas. To beat U.P. Yoddhas, they will be hoping that Sachin (148 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (114 raid points) can perform to the best of their ability in attack. In defence, the Pirates boast one of the most dominant defenders in the league in Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has managed 59 tackle points so far. The likes of Sunil and skipper Neeraj Kumar have also chipped in with 37 and 24 tackle points respectively.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas and Patna Pirates have played against each other in 12 matches. U.P. Yoddhas have won four games while Patna Pirates have won seven matches. One match finished in a tie.

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.