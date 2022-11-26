Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the ProKabaddi fixture between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates in Hyderabad on Saturday.
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit Tomar, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Sumit
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Rohit Gulia, Neeraj, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Sunil, Sajin C
U.P. Yoddhas have eight wins, six losses and two ties in vivo PKL Season 9 and they head into Saturday’s contest on the back of a win. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill have been the Yoddhas’ main attacking threats as they have scored 156 and 132 raid points respectively. Rohit Tomar has also performed well of late for the Yoddhas and has a total of 47 raid points in the ongoing campaign. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh and Sumit have scored 41 tackle points each for the Yoddhas. The experienced Nitesh Kumar has also chipped in with 27 tackle points.
Patna Pirates, meanwhile, are eighth in the standings with seven wins, seven losses and three ties. They suffered a defeat last night and will be eager to set things right against the Yoddhas. To beat U.P. Yoddhas, they will be hoping that Sachin (148 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (114 raid points) can perform to the best of their ability in attack. In defence, the Pirates boast one of the most dominant defenders in the league in Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has managed 59 tackle points so far. The likes of Sunil and skipper Neeraj Kumar have also chipped in with 37 and 24 tackle points respectively.
U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
U.P. Yoddhas and Patna Pirates have played against each other in 12 matches. U.P. Yoddhas have won four games while Patna Pirates have won seven matches. One match finished in a tie.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.