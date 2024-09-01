MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WBBL 10: Six Indians to participate in the Women’s Big Bash League

WBBL’s 10th edition commences from October 27 right after Women’s t20i World Cup

Published : Sep 01, 2024 19:20 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: Anjali Joshi

While the Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was pre-signed by the Adelaide Strikers, captain Harmanpreet Kaur found no place this season.

Dayalan Hemalatha and Yastika Bhatia will make their debuts in the WBBL with Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars respectively.

Bhatia will join Deepti Sharma while playing for the Melbourne Stars.

Indian all-rounder Shikha Pandey has also been picked up by the Brisbane Heat where Jemimah Rodrigues will be her teammate.

Related Topics

WBBL /

women's cricket /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Smriti Mandhana /

Yastika Bhatia /

Jemimah Rodrigues /

Shikha Pandey /

Dayalan Hemalatha /

Deepti Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Para archer Rakesh Kumar in action; Nithya, Manisha through to semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. WBBL 10: Six Indians to participate in the Women’s Big Bash League
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN v LIV; Preview, updates, predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Eze equalises for Eagles after Jackson gives Blues the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin to end three-year barren spell
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. WBBL 10: Six Indians to participate in the Women’s Big Bash League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Para archer Rakesh Kumar in action; Nithya, Manisha through to semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. WBBL 10: Six Indians to participate in the Women’s Big Bash League
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN v LIV; Preview, updates, predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, Premier League 2024-25: Eze equalises for Eagles after Jackson gives Blues the lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin to end three-year barren spell
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment