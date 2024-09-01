WBBL 10: Six Indians to participate in the Women’s Big Bash League

While the Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was pre-signed by the Adelaide Strikers, captain Harmanpreet Kaur found no place this season.
Dayalan Hemalatha and Yastika Bhatia will make their debuts in the WBBL with Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars respectively.
Bhatia will join Deepti Sharma while playing for the Melbourne Stars.
Indian all-rounder Shikha Pandey has also been picked up by the Brisbane Heat where Jemimah Rodrigues will be her teammate.
