Telugu Titans PKL Auction 2023, Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Pro Kabaddi League

The player auction ahead of Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is taking place on October 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention centre in Mumbai.

The 12 PKL teams will be looking to seal their squads ahead of the new season. Each of the franchises must have a minimum of 18 players this season, with the upper limit being set at 25.

PKL 10 auction: Here is the full list of player incomings, outgoings and the remaining purse of Telugu Titans.

TELUGU TITANS - RETAINED PLAYERS FOR PKL SEASON 10 Elite players: Parvesh Bhainswal Retained young players: Rajnish Existing young players: Mohit, Nitin, Vijay