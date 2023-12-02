U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Surinder’s Mumba takes on Narwal’s Yoddhas; When, where to watch PKL 10 match?

- December 02, 2023 20:31Follow PKL 10 season opener between Gujarat and Telugu
- December 02, 2023 20:31Head-to-head
With 5 wins against Mumba, the U. P. is ahead in the head-to-head record. Mumba has won 4 times while 1 match ended in a tie.
- December 02, 2023 20:15Squads
U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar
- December 02, 2023 20:03Live Streaming Info
The U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 10 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:00 PM onwards on Saturday, December 2.
- December 02, 2023 19:56Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season opener between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas played at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action.
