Live

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Surinder’s Mumba takes on Narwal’s Yoddhas; When, where to watch PKL 10 match?

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Catch the live action, score, updates and commentary from the PKL 10 fixture at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Dec 02, 2023 20:32 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season opener between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas played at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

  • December 02, 2023 20:31
    Follow PKL 10 season opener between Gujarat and Telugu

    Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Pawan gives Titans early lead against Fazel’s Giants

    Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Catch the live action, score, updates and commentary from the PKL 10 fixture at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

  • December 02, 2023 20:31
    Head-to-head

    With 5 wins against Mumba, the U. P. is ahead in the head-to-head record. Mumba has won 4 times while 1 match ended in a tie.

  • December 02, 2023 20:15
    Squads

    U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe

    UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar 

  • December 02, 2023 20:03
    Live Streaming Info

    The U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 10 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:00 PM onwards on Saturday, December 2.

  • December 02, 2023 19:56
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League season opener between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas played at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action. 

