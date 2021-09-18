IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians (MI) team preview, new signings, withdrawals and all you need to know

Mumbai Indians has managed to retain the team which featured in the ﬁrst leg of the IPL. Placed fourth, with eight points, the defending champion still has lots to play for in the tournament. Being one of the ﬁrst few teams to reach the UAE, Mumbai Indians had a long training session in the Emirates before beginning its campaign, and that will help the team get a better idea about the conditions.

It has all its bases covered, with captain Rohit Sharma spearheading a strong batting department. The ﬁve­-time champion side also has an envious fast bowling unit, with Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah leading the pack. Having won the title in the UAE last year, the team will start the second leg with a lot of conﬁdence and the ultimate target would be to win yet another trophy. However, the team management will have to be cautious about injuries and workload because six members from Mumbai Indians will be part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, which starts a week after the IPL.

So, for players like Rohit, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar it would be a challenge to maintain their workload and ensure that they are ﬁt for the ICC event. But then, the side has enough depth in the batting and bowling departments and a lot would depend on how Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya deliver. With many seasoned campaigners in its ranks, it would be a challenge for the team management to pick the best combination, keeping the conditions and surfaces of the UAE in mind. Over the last few seasons, consistency has been the key for the Mumbai franchise and this time, too, it would be hoping to keep the momentum going.