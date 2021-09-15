IPL 2021 to allow fans back into stadiums

When the second leg of the Indian Premier League begins on Sunday with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on three-time champion Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, fans will be allowed to visit the stadium.

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations, the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spectators can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.

Last year, the spectators were not allowed to enter the stadium during the tournament due to the pandemic. In the India leg too, the matches were played in empty stadiums.