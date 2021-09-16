IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals (DC) team preview, new signings, withdrawals and all you need to know

Delhi Capitals has been the team to beat this year in the IPL and will be confident of securing the top spot for a comfortable ride to the final. Moreover, the regular captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first leg due to injury, is fully fit and training earnestly in the UAE with other Capitals squad members to gear up for a return.

Batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, and fast bowler Avesh Khan were in red-hot form earlier in the summer and Capitals will hope they continue to sizzle. Avesh, especially, was a revelation; he took 14 wickets in eight innings at 16.50, just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel (17 wickets). Leg-spinner Amit Mishra played just four matches but made an impact, taking four for 24 in a contest against Mumbai Indians, and with the arrival of R. Ashwin, who is currently in the U.K. with the Indian Test team, the spin department looks in good shape as well.

In Shreyas’ absence, Rishabh Pant captained the team and he will continue to do so for the remainder of the tournament.

Among the prominent players in the squad, Shaw, Dhawan, Mishra, Avesh, Rishabh and Steve Smith are already in the UAE and have been training. Some of the overseas stars are busy playing elsewhere and may fly in after they finish their respective assignments: fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are currently playing a T20 series in Sri Lanka, while Shimron Hetmyer is currently playing the Caribbean Premier League.

Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav, who were part of the Indian team’s tour of England, have reached UAE. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also joined the team.

With the postponement of England’s tour of Bangladesh, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran and Sam Billings were free to play the tournament as well, but Woakes has declared himself unavailable. Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis has been named as the replacement.