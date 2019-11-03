Zidane's Leverkusen volley on Anirudh Thapa's wishlist

Favourite Indian player?

Eugeneson Lyngdoh. I admire his technique.

Any particular goal from football history you would like to emulate in your lifetime?

(Zinedine) Zidane’s volley against Bayern Leverkusen. That single movement had every element of football. The timing, precision, the power, the control. Everything!

Which team do you play with on the FIFA game?

Juventus. Because of (Cristiano) Ronaldo!

Favourite meal on a cheat day?

Pizza. Always!

If not a footballer what would you have been?

I don’t know how to answer that. I gave myself no other option (laughs).

Most valuable advice you have received?

Think like you’re the best, act like you’re still getting there.

Scenario: ISL final penalty shoot-out. Panenka or smash it into the top corner. And why?

Smash! Always smash! Because, power and speed!

What is your passion away from football?

Well, nothing in particular. I just read books.

Your dream guest for a dinner party?

Andreas Iniesta.

Other sports played?

I used to play cricket and badminton back in school. It was good for a change.

What is your greatest fear?

Honestly, my greatest fear is war. Peace should prevail.

Any slang you have picked up in your four years in Chennai?

No, I don’t use slang (laughs).

What do you do on your off day?

On my off days when I’m home, I usually spend time with my family and friends or go for a trek. It’s fun!