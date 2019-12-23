Cricketer Jemimah wants to perform with Coldplay

Who is your favourite cricketer?

Well, it has to be Rohit Sharma.

If you have to choose between Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who would you go for?

I would go for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Who is your idol?

My idol is Sachin Tendulkar.

What is your favourite holiday destination?

Anywhere in New Zealand.

What is your favourite food?

Chicken Lollipop.

Who is your favourite singer?

Arijit Singh.

Who is your favourite actor and what are your favourite films?

The favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor. The favourite films are: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Three Idiots. I also like the animated movie, Inside Out.

If not a cricketer, what would you have been?

How would I know? I would have perhaps become a musician or gone to hockey may be.

How did you learn to play the guitar?

When I was in the church, I would always look at this guy, who would play the guitar. His name is Jason. So, I used to stare at him, playing the guitar so well. That’s how I desired to play the guitar. That’s how it started.

If you were to perform in a concert, who would you like to share the stage with?

I would like to take my brother Eli, just to get some confidence from him. I would also like to perform with ColdPlay.

What are your plans for the next five years?

In one of these years, I want to see India winning the World Cup. I want to contribute to the team’s success.

How do you get around in Mumbai?

I don’t have any option in Mumbai. If I have to reach somewhere fast, I have to take the local train.

Message to your fans...

I would like to thank each one of you for supporting me so far. You have always backed me during the ups and downs. You have always been there and I am grateful for that. Every time you guys cheer for me, pray for me, wish me luck — it means a lot to me. It gives me that confidence and I know you all will always be there for me.