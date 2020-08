Mason Greenwood has firmly established himself as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top striking options for the next season.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Manchester United academy when he was six, has displayed exemplary skills in his first season with the senior team, racking up nine goals in 29 matches.

He’s equally adept with both feet, has great composure on the ball, boats a fine vision and a fierce finish — all the trademark qualities needed for a world-class striker. Greenwood has five goals to his name from his last five games, including a hat-trick in United’s 5-2 thumping of Bournemouth.

Speaking to the broadcaster after United’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa recently, where he struck the second goal, Greenwood talks about what it’s like to play alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, and which foot he considers stronger.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

From Ole, really, the best advice I have got is to mentally relax during games and work hard. You know your job, just concentrate on working hard.

Who do you think is the best finisher in the squad right now?

I don’t think we have one best finisher in the team because we’ve got all kinds of places you can finish from really… everyone’s a top-class finisher. It depends on what position you’re in the box.

Which foot would you say is your stronger one?

I prefer my left foot. I like to use both feet, but if it comes on my right foot, I am happy to use my right foot. But I like to use my left foot a little bit more.

You’ve come through the Manchester United academy and are among the youngest to play for the first team. Does that add a sense of pressure to your game?

I wouldn’t say any pressure. I just like to see it like I am setting a role model for the players of the youth team of the whole academy and inspiring them further.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba have formed a lethal combination since the Premier League’s restart. What’s it like to play alongside them?

Obviously, it’s nice having them behind me when we play. We’ve got top-class midfielders.

Which Manchester United player did you idolise growing up?

To me, my idol was Wayne Rooney.