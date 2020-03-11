Gauri Sheoran: I’d like to read other people’s minds

A decision you still regret?

Err... Not starting with physical training at the right time, maybe...

Any favourite read?

Has to be Usain Bolt’s autobiography, Faster Than Lightning.

Is there something you go bananas over?

Yes. Fashion.

So which one would it be? Making the cover of a famous fashion magazine or an Olympic medal?

An Olympic medal.

Bingeing on?

Netflix. I love Gossip Girl and The 100.

Is there anything you would love to erase from your memories?

My first international score is something I am embarrassed about.

Is there any superpower that you would like to have?

I would enjoy it if I could read other people’s minds.

What is your favourite holiday destination?

That would be Italy.

If you could write a note to your younger self, what would you write?

“Just be confident,” I guess.

A subject you hated in school?

(Laughs) Mathematics.