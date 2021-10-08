Tough times for Pakistan

Cricket had limped back to Pakistan after many years of silence. And the moment the Board planned to broaden its stature, the universe conspired. New Zealand decided to call off its first tour to Pakistan in 18 years due to security issues, followed by England.

The Black Caps cancelled their white-ball tour a few minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand Cricket chief David White explained what led to the abandonment. “I was at home, and we got a call from a government agency informing us of a specific credible threat against the team,” he said. The Kiwis stayed in their hotel rooms and checked out without playing a single game.

The England and Wales Cricket Board cancelled its men’s and women’s series in Pakistan three days after the Black Caps’ withdrawal. The men’s team was due to play two T20Is in Rawalpindi in October ahead of the T20 World Cup.

It remains to be seen if NZC finds a window to complete the series against Pakistan in the near future.

Super over in women’s game

Deandra Dottin hit the right lengths to concede only six in the Super Over. - AFP

The West Indies women’s cricket team held its nerve for a clinical Super Over finish against South Africa in the fifth ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Deandra Dottin and Co. had nothing more to lose after being thrashed in four consecutive games. The consolation victory will leave them in good spirits.

Both the sides scored 192. Seam bowler Dottin hit the right lengths to concede only six in the Super Over. She wanted to finish the game with the bat, too, but was run out off the first ball. Chedean Nation and Hayley Matthews took the West Indies home.

The bowlers brought West Indies back into the game by choking South Africa from 111/1 to 192/7; an inspiring effort that injected a lot of confidence in the tie-breaker. Qiana Joseph (2/29) turned the tide by dismissing the in-form Lizelle Lee (61 off 78).

Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh had missed the T20I series against Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand due to the injury. - AFP

Tamim Iqbal in Everest Premier League

Tamim Iqbal has resumed training after nursing a knee injury for two months. The left-handed batsman has received the No Objection Certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board to participate in the 2021 edition of the Everest Premier League in Nepal from September 25.

Tamim will be representing the Bhairahawa Gladiators.

Tamim sustained an injury to his right knee earlier this year during the Test series in Sri Lanka. The injury aggravated after the ODI series against the Islanders at home, followed by the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 League.

The seasoned campaigner had missed the T20I series against Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand due to the injury. He even withdrew from the T20 World Cup. “Game time is the biggest reason. I haven’t been playing this format for a long time. I don’t think it would be fair on those players who have played in the last 15-16 T20 matches that I haven’t played,” he had said in a video message.

Cricket for emerging markets

The International Cricket Council, in association with Cricket Australia, has decided to broadcast the upcoming Australian cricket summer for emerging cricket markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The cricket content will be available in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, Germany and the Netherlands among others.

Launched in July, streaming platform ICC.tv started operations with the multi-format women’s series between India and Australia from September 21. It will cover the entire 2021-22 international calendar in Australia.

The ongoing series against India and the women’s Ashes will be free for all users. The men’s games will be available on pay per view basis.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, said: “Through this unique partnership with Cricket Australia we will bring competitive and quality cricket to the cricket starved markets of Southeast Asia and Europe, as well as other regions that do not currently have a broadcast partner. This confirms our commitment to grow consumption of cricket and make it accessible to the world.”

The Dominic Drakes show

The Caribbean Premier League 2021 final displayed the strength of West Indies youngsters, and their dynamic skill set in the T20 format at the Warner Park in Basseterre.

Dominic Drakes, son of former Windies pacer Vasbert Drakes, guided St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to its maiden CPL title by smashing an unbeaten 48 off 24 balls.

The Dwayne Bravo-led side beat St. Lucia Kings by three wickets in a last-over thriller.

Chasing a target of 160, the Patriots were reeling at 95/5 when Bravo fell to David Wiese. Drakes switched on the beast mode in the death overs to bring the equation down to 31 off 18 after the 17th over.

With five needed off two balls in the final over, Drakes smashed a boundary and snatched a single off Kesrick Williams to finish the game.

Sherfane Rutherford (25 off 22), Joshua Da Silva (37 off 32) and Fabien Allen (20 off 18) made significant contributions.

St. Lucia Kings’ Roston Chase was awarded Player of the Series for scoring 446 runs and picking up 10 wickets.