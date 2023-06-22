UFC 289: Amanda Nunes bids goodbye after beating Irene Aldana

On June 10, 2023, the world of MMA came to a standstill shortly after a gruelling five-round main event fight between the reigning women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and her Mexican challenger Irene Aldana.

While Nunes, fighting in just her third bout in three years, was the clear favourite at the UFC 289 headliner in Vancouver, Aldana was on course for an upset before frittering away as the veteran Brazilian tightened her grip over a contest that lasted the distance. Julianna Pena, Nunes’ biggest nemesis and first conqueror in seven years, was in attendance. Pena, who won the title by beating Nunes in 2021 and ceded it back to her at UFC 277 in July 2022, would have hoped Aldana would fumble so that she could find another title shot.

As the results went up in Nunes’ favour for a UFC women’s record 16th win, the 35-year-old gracefully paused and posed with her belts (bantamweight and featherweight) before placing them on the floor and tearfully kneeling over them in the Octagon.

READ: After accomplishing Olympic ambition, Uzbekistan’s Abdurakhmonov looks to fulfil UFC dream

‘The Lioness’ timed her exit perfectly, announcing her retirement with flair and undisputable dominance over two divisions. There was nothing left to prove. “I decided right now that I’m still young enough to enjoy everything that I made. I’ve got to travel; I want to be with my family,” Nunes announced.

While Pena was visibly dissatisfied with Nunes’ decision to call it quits, the Brazilian maestro was competitive even with her final statement. “I’m going to have my belts at home with me. Whoever gets the belt now is just going to pretend to have it. I’m gone,” Nunes added as she left an abrupt crevice in the women’s UFC circuit after a decade of dominance.

Fight of the fortnight

In an emotionally charged comeback to the Octagon, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira made light work of a surging challenge from No. 4 contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

Having entered the contest for the first time in nearly eight months since his defeat to Islam Makhachev in the championship fight, Oliveira started as the underdog with his future in the Octagon up in the year.

In just under five minutes in the first round, Oliveira progressively unloaded his skills on Dariush and dispelled the doubts over his future with a classic TKO victory. He extended his record for most finishes in the UFC to 20, while inflicting Dariush’s first defeat in nine fights. Charles ‘do Bronx’ will now set sights on redemptions against Makhachev in the imminent future.

Events to watch out for

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodrigues - Main Event

Date: July 8

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

MFN 12

Date: July 1

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Uttar Pradesh