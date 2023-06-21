Junior hockey: Youth power to the fore in the Asia Cup

Manpreet Singh’s Team India rekindled memories of the eccentric days of yore for Indian hockey when the men’s team defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It was India’s 12th hockey medal overall at the Olympics and the first in 41 years! The women’s team also made history by reaching its maiden Olympic semi-finals at the same Summer Games.

The trickle-down effect of these watershed achievements can already be seen at the grassroots level, with the junior men’s and women’s teams recently returning with the Asian crown.

While the men’s team won the title for the fourth time, beating arch-rival Pakistan 2-1, it was a maiden title for Preeti and Co., who edged four-time winner Korea by an identical scoreline.

Sportstar sat down for a conversation with junior men’s team captain Uttam Singh, Neelam, who scored the winning goal for the women, and top-scorers of both sides, Araijeet Singh Hundal (8 goals) and (left, in pic) Annu (9, also the highest in the tournament).

On their respective opponents in the final

Annu: Korea was a tough opponent. But our coach (Janneke Schopman) had done her homework, and during a team meeting, she briefed us about the weaknesses and strengths of each opponent. We followed her instructions to the letter.

Neelam: We had played a match against our senior team before leaving for Japan. We had conceded two goals in the first quarter. It was a tough match, and I felt so much pressure that I could not decide where to pass the ball. I came off the pitch and told the coach I was unable to understand how to play. She said, “This is the game. This is what is going to happen there (at the Junior Asia Cup), and you’ll be unable to understand where to pass the ball.” Personally, I did not feel much pressure in the final. In the team meeting, we discussed the fact that we had nothing to lose. In the worst case, we would have finished second. Instead, if we put in some extra effort, we knew we would win the gold. Our strikers were pressing well. We had gotten better as the tournament progressed. When I was under the pump, I was asking my teammates to come closer and help. Emotionally, too, that was a big support. After we took a 2-1 lead, the coach told us to keep ball possession and not attack much. When we got a chance to counterattack, we did.

Araijeet: When you play against Pakistan, you get more limelight compared to the other teams, be it in cricket or any other sport. The public has this notion that the two countries are rivals. While on the field it still makes sense to an extent, off the field we are all good friends. We often sit down for a chat in the hotel and sometimes hang out together. But yes, the pressure of a final is very high. When you play Pakistan, it adds to that. It becomes a must-win game.

Uttam: The public demand is very high if it is an India vs. Pakistan clash. Not only the fans, but we as players also enjoy playing these matches. The games are very fiercely contested. It is always challenging to play against them. But challenging games only educate us further.

On the methods of Schopman, who has now added a Junior Asian title to a bronze medal with the senior team in Birmingham 2022 and the Nations Cup

Neelam (in pic): Schopman’s training methods are quite nice and unique. Having played a full tournament under her, you gradually get to know how she is thinking. Of course, on the field she manages us, but off the field she also ensures we stay together as a unit. She guides us on what to do when. On the field, she is a pro (laughs). She is a bit strict, but that is required. She is very disciplined, so she makes sure the whole team follows her routine. If she screams at us, it is for our own good. When somebody is on the ball, she doesn’t bother, but when we are defending and have our backs against the wall, she goes all out. And that is the best part.

It isn’t always going to be a bed of roses... is it?

Uttam: Failure plays a big role in achieving our targets in life. Before the Junior Asia Cup, we went through a lot of struggles. We lost a few players to injuries. I was injured too. But it is cowardly to let go after trying once. The strongest people are those who fall and only rise up again. Virat Kohli (Indian cricketer) was going through a very tough phase. But look at him now...

Does it help to have the national federation run by a former player?

Uttam: Since he (Dilip Tirkey) is a former player himself, he knows exactly what kind of problems an athlete faces when he or she is starting out. He has been through all the stages that each player is going through. So, he knows precisely what to provide to us so that the success rate is higher. Tirkey sir has played more than 300 matches for India; it is heartening for us to have him as our ‘boss’. Since he became Hockey India president, a lot of changes have been implemented. Good changes. Changes we are all happy with. Like after winning a tournament, we rush to check our phones to find out how much cash prize HI has announced (laughs). It wasn’t always the case.

On the changes in the set-up since the senior team’s Tokyo 2020 success

Uttam: India won an Olympic medal—a bronze—after 41 years in Tokyo. The entire country had been waiting so long for this, and the senior team met those expectations. Manpreet (Singh) bhai did a great job leading the team. India had established a legacy with six consecutive gold medals in men’s hockey (at the Games between 1928 and 1956). Despite not being a free nation, we went abroad and won gold. India was recognised as a major force in world hockey. To keep that going, the senior team improved a lot, won the medal in Tokyo, and, at present, India is in the top five in the world rankings. Since then, the senior team has been getting a lot of exposure tournaments, and the junior team is also being taken care of. The Hockey India League might resume next year.

On dealing with the newfound fame

Araijeet: We don’t deal with it. We enjoy it. We celebrate it. It feels good that people are talking about our victory. It is happening for the first time in our lives. It is a proud moment.

Neelam: We did not have much network there, but once we returned to our hotel, we saw the reactions on social media, and it felt really nice because this was our first major tournament. We were not able to express our feelings because all of this was so new to us. (At the airport) we had no idea that we would be receiving a grand welcome. When we stepped out of the plane and people congratulated us, I wondered, “Is all of this really happening for us?” We came out, and there was media everywhere. One camera here, one camera there. It was quite unbelievable. Bangalore SAI, too, treated us well.

Annu: My parents were not aware that I had won gold after the final, but my brother was. After he called and told them, they got a bit emotional. Now the villagers are waiting for me to arrive.

Message for youngsters who want to take up hockey as a profession

Uttam: The youngsters who are aspiring to be hockey players should be serious regarding their work. Whatever your senior players or coaches tell you, listen to them. Follow your parents’ instructions too. Once you get a win and earn some prize money, you should not feel satisfied. This wasn’t your ultimate dream. It is not the end. Sreejesh and Manpreet bhai played three times at the Olympics, finally won a medal, and still, I feel, they are working even harder than us. When we look at them, we feel motivated. Compared to them, our achievement is nothing.