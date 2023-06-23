MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Statsman: Smith continues to break records against India, ties with Ponting and Root

His century in the WTC Final helped him climb atop the list of players with most centuries against India, 9 in Tests and 5 in ODIs.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 17:08 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Dual advantage: Steve Smith and Travis Head combined to take the game away from India.
Dual advantage: Steve Smith and Travis Head combined to take the game away from India. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Dual advantage: Steve Smith and Travis Head combined to take the game away from India. | Photo Credit: Reuters




14 The maximum number of international centuries, across formats, made against India by an opponent batter. Steve Smith’s recent three-figure score in the WTC Oval final equalled this record held by former teammate Ricky Ponting. Smith, meanwhile, registered his ninth Test century against India, which equals the record tally held by England’s Joe Root. The second table has the details.

Batters with most international centuries against India










International 100s

100s

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave.

HS


Tests

ODIs

T20Is

14

Ricky Ponting

Aus

89

111

4795

47.00

257


8

6

0

14

Steve Smith

Aus

52

66

3345

56.69

192


9

5

0

12

Joe Root

Eng

53

70

3426

56.16

218


9

3

0

11

Viv Richards

WI

59

67

2924

49.55

192*


8

3

0

11

Kumar Sangakkara

SL

97

103

4287

44.19

219


5

6

0

10

Sanath Jayasuriya

SL

103

105

3927

40.07

340


3

7

0

10

Mahela Jayawardene

SL

110

117

4563

42.25

275


6

4

0




Batters with most Test centuries against India

100s

Batter

For

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave.

HS

9

Joe Root

Eng

25

45

2526

63.15

218

9

Steve Smith

Aus

19

37

2042

65.87

192

8

Garry Sobers

WI

18

30

1920

83.48

198

8

Viv Richards

WI

28

41

1927

50.71

192*

8

Ricky Ponting

Aus

29

51

2555

54.36

257

12 The number of batters who have made 31 or more centuries during their Test career. In the recent Oval Test match, Steve Smith became the latest to do so. By reaching the 31st century in 170 innings, he has become the second quickest, behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar, to get this landmark in fewest innings. However, Smith is the only batter to do so in less than 100 Test matches — in 97 Tests.

Quickest to reach 31st Test century in fewest innings

Inns

Mts

Batter

For

Runs

Ave.

50s

Achieved on

165

103

Sachin Tendulkar

Ind

8711

58.46

34

2 Nov 2002

170

97

Steve Smith

Aus

8913

60.22

37

8 Jun 2023

174

104

Ricky Ponting

Aus

8740

58.27

33

13 Apr 2006

184

103

Younis Khan

Pak

9071

54.32

30

25 Oct 2015

192

110

Sunil Gavaskar

Ind

9006

51.17

39

17 Dec 1985


8 The number of batters who have aggregated 2000 or more runs against India, during their Test career. In the Oval Test match, Steve Smith became the latest to do so. By reaching the 2000th run in 36 innings, he has become the second quickest, behind Pakistan’s Javed Miandad, to get this landmark in fewest innings. However, Smith is the only batter to do so in less than 20 Test matches — in 19 Tests.

Quickest to aggregate 2000 Test runs against India in fewest innings

Inns

Mts

Batter

For

Runs

Ave

100s

50s

HS

Achieved on

35

25

Javed Miandad

Pak

2027

69.90

4

14

280*

15 Nov 1989

36

19

Steve Smith

Aus

2008

66.93

9

5

192

8 Jun 2023

39

25

Clive Lloyd

WI

2042

55.19

6

11

242*

12 Nov 1983

39

22

Joe Root

Eng

2142

61.20

7

10

218

13 Aug 2021

39

22

Michael Clarke

Aus

2042

55.19

7

6

329*

10 Dec 2014


1 The number of batters to register a 150+ score in an ICC event final. Travis Head’s 163 in the recent Oval Test is the highest in any ICC final across formats. Previously Adam Gilchrist made 149 in the CWC final in 2007.

Highest individual scores in a final at an ICC event

Runs

Batter

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Rslt

Event

Format

163

Travis Head

Aus

Ind

The Oval

8 June 2023

Won

WTC final

Test

149

Adam Gilchrist

Aus

SL

Bridgetown

28 Apr 2007

Won

CWC final

ODI

140*

Ricky Ponting

Aus

Ind

Johannesburg

23 Mar 2003

Won

CWC final

ODI

138*

Viv Richards

WI

Eng

Lord’s

23 Jun 1979

Won

CWC final

ODI

121

Steve Smith

Aus

Ind

The Oval

8 June 2023

Won

WTC final

Test

117

Saurav Ganguly

Ind

NZ

Nairobi

15 Oct 2000

Lost

CT final

ODI


0 The number of occasions a Test match was played at The Oval, London, before the month of July. The WTC final was thus the earliest start to a Test match at this venue since the first Test was played here in September 1880, 143 years ago. The earliest start before this Test was on 8 July 1982, when India played England. The Test ended in a draw. The table below summarises month-wise starts to the 105 Oval Tests.

Monthwise start of the 105 Test matches at the Oval

Tests

Month

1

June (The 2023 WTC final on 7 June)

8

in July

88

in August

8

in September


2 The number of occasions a three-figure score has been registered in a WTC final. In the recent Oval WTC final, Travis Head and Steve Smith did this for the first time. India’s Ajinkya Rahane’s 89 is now the third-highest score behind Head and Smith in a WTC final. The second table lists all the highest scores by Indians in a WTC final.

Highest individual scores (of 50 or more) in the WTC final

Runs

Batter

For

Agst

Venue

Month, year

Result

163

Travis Head

Aus

Ind

The Oval

June 2023

Won

121

Steve Smith

Aus

Ind

The Oval

June 2023

Won

89

Ajinkya Rahane

Ind

Aus

The Oval

June 2023

Lost

66*

Alex Carey

Aus

Ind

The Oval

June 2023

Won

54

Devon Conway

NZ

Ind

Southampton

June 2021

Won

52*

Kane Williamson

NZ

Ind

Southampton

June 2021

Won

51

Shardul Thakur

Ind

Aus

The Oval

June 2023

Lost


Highest scores for India in a WTC final

Runs

Batter

Agst

Venue

Month, year

Result

89

Ajinkya Rahane

Aus

The Oval

June 2023

Lost

51

Shardul Thakur

Aus

The Oval

June 2023

Lost

49

Ajinkya Rahane

NZ

Southampton

June 2021

Lost

49

Virat Kohli

Aus

The Oval

June 2023

Lost

48

Ravindra Jadeja

Aus

The Oval

June 2023

Lost


3 The number of occasions a 150-plus score has been registered by an Australian batter while playing at a neutral Test venue. Head’s 163 failed narrowly to surpass the highest by an Aussie, which remains the 164 by Warren Bardsley against South Africa at Lord’s in 1912.

Highest Test score by Australian batters at a neutral venue

Runs

Batter

Minn

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

164

Warren Bardsley

2

South Africa

Lord’s

16 Jul 1912

Won

163

Travis Head

1

India

The Oval

7 Jun 2023

Won

150

Ricky Ponting

1

Pakistan

Sharjah

19 Oct 2002

Won

141

Ricky Ponting

1

Pakistan

Colombo (PSS)

3 Oct 2002

Won

141

Usman Khawaja

4

Pakistan

Dubai

11 Oct 2018

Drawn



41 The number of fielders to claim 100 or more catches in Test cricket. India’s Ajinkya Rahane became the latest and the seventh Indian to achieve this feat in Tests. In reaching this landmark in his 83rd match, Rahane is the 15th quickest to do so in the fewest Tests. Among Indians, only Rahul Dravid has done it quicker in 79 Tests.

Quickest to reach 100 Test catches in fewest matches for India

Tests to 100 catches

Fielder

Career catches

Achieved against

Venue

Month, year

79

Rahul Dravid

209

Aus

Bangalore

Oct 2004

83

Ajinkya Rahane

100

Aus

The Oval

June 2023

91

Mohd Azharuddin

105

Aus

Bangalore

Mar 1998

95

VVS Laxman

135

SL

Galle

Aug 2008

99

Virat Kohli

110

SAf

Cape Town

Jan 2022


All records are correct and updated until 17 June 2023

Related Topics

WTC final 2023 /

Steve Smith

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Statsman: Smith continues to break records against India, ties with Ponting and Root
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - AUS 393/8 - Lauren Bell removes Alana King; Sutherland gets 50
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prannoy loses to Angus in Taipei Open quarterfinal, knocked out of tournament
    PTI
  4. India squad vs West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in Test squad; Pujara dropped; Samson in ODI team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Time to prioritise domestic cricket to sustain India’s talent pool
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Statsman: Smith continues to break records against India, ties with Ponting and Root
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Time to prioritise domestic cricket to sustain India’s talent pool
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. We would like to improve the sports infrastructure in villages: IOCL chairman Shrikant Vaidya
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. Fitnesswise: Unlocking the potential of women athletes
    Ramji Srinivasan
  5. UFC 289: Amanda Nunes bids goodbye after beating Irene Aldana
    Lalith Kalidas
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Statsman: Smith continues to break records against India, ties with Ponting and Root
    Mohandas Menon
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - AUS 393/8 - Lauren Bell removes Alana King; Sutherland gets 50
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prannoy loses to Angus in Taipei Open quarterfinal, knocked out of tournament
    PTI
  4. India squad vs West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in Test squad; Pujara dropped; Samson in ODI team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Time to prioritise domestic cricket to sustain India’s talent pool
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment