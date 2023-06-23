Statsman: Smith continues to break records against India, ties with Ponting and Root













14 The maximum number of international centuries, across formats, made against India by an opponent batter. Steve Smith’s recent three-figure score in the WTC Oval final equalled this record held by former teammate Ricky Ponting. Smith, meanwhile, registered his ninth Test century against India, which equals the record tally held by England’s Joe Root. The second table has the details.

Batters with most international centuries against India



















International 100s 100s Batter For Mts Inns Runs Ave. HS

Tests ODIs T20Is 14 Ricky Ponting Aus 89 111 4795 47.00 257

8 6 0 14 Steve Smith Aus 52 66 3345 56.69 192

9 5 0 12 Joe Root Eng 53 70 3426 56.16 218

9 3 0 11 Viv Richards WI 59 67 2924 49.55 192*

8 3 0 11 Kumar Sangakkara SL 97 103 4287 44.19 219

5 6 0 10 Sanath Jayasuriya SL 103 105 3927 40.07 340

3 7 0 10 Mahela Jayawardene SL 110 117 4563 42.25 275

6 4 0













Batters with most Test centuries against India

100s Batter For Mts Inns Runs Ave. HS 9 Joe Root Eng 25 45 2526 63.15 218 9 Steve Smith Aus 19 37 2042 65.87 192 8 Garry Sobers WI 18 30 1920 83.48 198 8 Viv Richards WI 28 41 1927 50.71 192* 8 Ricky Ponting Aus 29 51 2555 54.36 257

12 The number of batters who have made 31 or more centuries during their Test career. In the recent Oval Test match, Steve Smith became the latest to do so. By reaching the 31st century in 170 innings, he has become the second quickest, behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar, to get this landmark in fewest innings. However, Smith is the only batter to do so in less than 100 Test matches — in 97 Tests.

Quickest to reach 31st Test century in fewest innings

Inns Mts Batter For Runs Ave. 50s Achieved on 165 103 Sachin Tendulkar Ind 8711 58.46 34 2 Nov 2002 170 97 Steve Smith Aus 8913 60.22 37 8 Jun 2023 174 104 Ricky Ponting Aus 8740 58.27 33 13 Apr 2006 184 103 Younis Khan Pak 9071 54.32 30 25 Oct 2015 192 110 Sunil Gavaskar Ind 9006 51.17 39 17 Dec 1985





8 The number of batters who have aggregated 2000 or more runs against India, during their Test career. In the Oval Test match, Steve Smith became the latest to do so. By reaching the 2000th run in 36 innings, he has become the second quickest, behind Pakistan’s Javed Miandad, to get this landmark in fewest innings. However, Smith is the only batter to do so in less than 20 Test matches — in 19 Tests.

Quickest to aggregate 2000 Test runs against India in fewest innings

Inns Mts Batter For Runs Ave 100s 50s HS Achieved on 35 25 Javed Miandad Pak 2027 69.90 4 14 280* 15 Nov 1989 36 19 Steve Smith Aus 2008 66.93 9 5 192 8 Jun 2023 39 25 Clive Lloyd WI 2042 55.19 6 11 242* 12 Nov 1983 39 22 Joe Root Eng 2142 61.20 7 10 218 13 Aug 2021 39 22 Michael Clarke Aus 2042 55.19 7 6 329* 10 Dec 2014





1 The number of batters to register a 150+ score in an ICC event final. Travis Head’s 163 in the recent Oval Test is the highest in any ICC final across formats. Previously Adam Gilchrist made 149 in the CWC final in 2007.

Highest individual scores in a final at an ICC event

Runs Batter For Agst Venue Date Rslt Event Format 163 Travis Head Aus Ind The Oval 8 June 2023 Won WTC final Test 149 Adam Gilchrist Aus SL Bridgetown 28 Apr 2007 Won CWC final ODI 140* Ricky Ponting Aus Ind Johannesburg 23 Mar 2003 Won CWC final ODI 138* Viv Richards WI Eng Lord’s 23 Jun 1979 Won CWC final ODI 121 Steve Smith Aus Ind The Oval 8 June 2023 Won WTC final Test 117 Saurav Ganguly Ind NZ Nairobi 15 Oct 2000 Lost CT final ODI





0 The number of occasions a Test match was played at The Oval, London, before the month of July. The WTC final was thus the earliest start to a Test match at this venue since the first Test was played here in September 1880, 143 years ago. The earliest start before this Test was on 8 July 1982, when India played England. The Test ended in a draw. The table below summarises month-wise starts to the 105 Oval Tests.

Monthwise start of the 105 Test matches at the Oval

Tests Month 1 June (The 2023 WTC final on 7 June) 8 in July 88 in August 8 in September





2 The number of occasions a three-figure score has been registered in a WTC final. In the recent Oval WTC final, Travis Head and Steve Smith did this for the first time. India’s Ajinkya Rahane’s 89 is now the third-highest score behind Head and Smith in a WTC final. The second table lists all the highest scores by Indians in a WTC final.

Highest individual scores (of 50 or more) in the WTC final

Runs Batter For Agst Venue Month, year Result 163 Travis Head Aus Ind The Oval June 2023 Won 121 Steve Smith Aus Ind The Oval June 2023 Won 89 Ajinkya Rahane Ind Aus The Oval June 2023 Lost 66* Alex Carey Aus Ind The Oval June 2023 Won 54 Devon Conway NZ Ind Southampton June 2021 Won 52* Kane Williamson NZ Ind Southampton June 2021 Won 51 Shardul Thakur Ind Aus The Oval June 2023 Lost





Highest scores for India in a WTC final

Runs Batter Agst Venue Month, year Result 89 Ajinkya Rahane Aus The Oval June 2023 Lost 51 Shardul Thakur Aus The Oval June 2023 Lost 49 Ajinkya Rahane NZ Southampton June 2021 Lost 49 Virat Kohli Aus The Oval June 2023 Lost 48 Ravindra Jadeja Aus The Oval June 2023 Lost





3 The number of occasions a 150-plus score has been registered by an Australian batter while playing at a neutral Test venue. Head’s 163 failed narrowly to surpass the highest by an Aussie, which remains the 164 by Warren Bardsley against South Africa at Lord’s in 1912.

Highest Test score by Australian batters at a neutral venue

Runs Batter Minn Against Venue Month, Year Result 164 Warren Bardsley 2 South Africa Lord’s 16 Jul 1912 Won 163 Travis Head 1 India The Oval 7 Jun 2023 Won 150 Ricky Ponting 1 Pakistan Sharjah 19 Oct 2002 Won 141 Ricky Ponting 1 Pakistan Colombo (PSS) 3 Oct 2002 Won 141 Usman Khawaja 4 Pakistan Dubai 11 Oct 2018 Drawn









41 The number of fielders to claim 100 or more catches in Test cricket. India’s Ajinkya Rahane became the latest and the seventh Indian to achieve this feat in Tests. In reaching this landmark in his 83rd match, Rahane is the 15th quickest to do so in the fewest Tests. Among Indians, only Rahul Dravid has done it quicker in 79 Tests.

Quickest to reach 100 Test catches in fewest matches for India

Tests to 100 catches Fielder Career catches Achieved against Venue Month, year 79 Rahul Dravid 209 Aus Bangalore Oct 2004 83 Ajinkya Rahane 100 Aus The Oval June 2023 91 Mohd Azharuddin 105 Aus Bangalore Mar 1998 95 VVS Laxman 135 SL Galle Aug 2008 99 Virat Kohli 110 SAf Cape Town Jan 2022





All records are correct and updated until 17 June 2023