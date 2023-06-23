Statsman: Smith continues to break records against India, ties with Ponting and Root

14 The maximum number of international centuries, across formats, made against India by an opponent batter. Steve Smith’s recent three-figure score in the WTC Oval final equalled this record held by former teammate Ricky Ponting. Smith, meanwhile, registered his ninth Test century against India, which equals the record tally held by England’s Joe Root. The second table has the details.
Batters with most international centuries against India
International 100s
100s
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave.
HS
Tests
ODIs
T20Is
14
Ricky Ponting
Aus
89
111
4795
47.00
257
8
6
0
14
Steve Smith
Aus
52
66
3345
56.69
192
9
5
0
12
Joe Root
Eng
53
70
3426
56.16
218
9
3
0
11
Viv Richards
WI
59
67
2924
49.55
192*
8
3
0
11
Kumar Sangakkara
SL
97
103
4287
44.19
219
5
6
0
10
Sanath Jayasuriya
SL
103
105
3927
40.07
340
3
7
0
10
Mahela Jayawardene
SL
110
117
4563
42.25
275
6
4
0
Batters with most Test centuries against India
100s
Batter
For
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave.
HS
9
Joe Root
Eng
25
45
2526
63.15
218
9
Steve Smith
Aus
19
37
2042
65.87
192
8
Garry Sobers
WI
18
30
1920
83.48
198
8
Viv Richards
WI
28
41
1927
50.71
192*
8
Ricky Ponting
Aus
29
51
2555
54.36
257
12 The number of batters who have made 31 or more centuries during their Test career. In the recent Oval Test match, Steve Smith became the latest to do so. By reaching the 31st century in 170 innings, he has become the second quickest, behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar, to get this landmark in fewest innings. However, Smith is the only batter to do so in less than 100 Test matches — in 97 Tests.
Quickest to reach 31st Test century in fewest innings
Inns
Mts
Batter
For
Runs
Ave.
50s
Achieved on
165
103
Sachin Tendulkar
Ind
8711
58.46
34
2 Nov 2002
170
97
Steve Smith
Aus
8913
60.22
37
8 Jun 2023
174
104
Ricky Ponting
Aus
8740
58.27
33
13 Apr 2006
184
103
Younis Khan
Pak
9071
54.32
30
25 Oct 2015
192
110
Sunil Gavaskar
Ind
9006
51.17
39
17 Dec 1985
8 The number of batters who have aggregated 2000 or more runs against India, during their Test career. In the Oval Test match, Steve Smith became the latest to do so. By reaching the 2000th run in 36 innings, he has become the second quickest, behind Pakistan’s Javed Miandad, to get this landmark in fewest innings. However, Smith is the only batter to do so in less than 20 Test matches — in 19 Tests.
Quickest to aggregate 2000 Test runs against India in fewest innings
Inns
Mts
Batter
For
Runs
Ave
100s
50s
HS
Achieved on
35
25
Javed Miandad
Pak
2027
69.90
4
14
280*
15 Nov 1989
36
19
Steve Smith
Aus
2008
66.93
9
5
192
8 Jun 2023
39
25
Clive Lloyd
WI
2042
55.19
6
11
242*
12 Nov 1983
39
22
Joe Root
Eng
2142
61.20
7
10
218
13 Aug 2021
39
22
Michael Clarke
Aus
2042
55.19
7
6
329*
10 Dec 2014
1 The number of batters to register a 150+ score in an ICC event final. Travis Head’s 163 in the recent Oval Test is the highest in any ICC final across formats. Previously Adam Gilchrist made 149 in the CWC final in 2007.
Highest individual scores in a final at an ICC event
Runs
Batter
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Rslt
Event
Format
163
Travis Head
Aus
Ind
The Oval
8 June 2023
Won
WTC final
Test
149
Adam Gilchrist
Aus
SL
Bridgetown
28 Apr 2007
Won
CWC final
ODI
140*
Ricky Ponting
Aus
Ind
Johannesburg
23 Mar 2003
Won
CWC final
ODI
138*
Viv Richards
WI
Eng
Lord’s
23 Jun 1979
Won
CWC final
ODI
121
Steve Smith
Aus
Ind
The Oval
8 June 2023
Won
WTC final
Test
117
Saurav Ganguly
Ind
NZ
Nairobi
15 Oct 2000
Lost
CT final
ODI
0 The number of occasions a Test match was played at The Oval, London, before the month of July. The WTC final was thus the earliest start to a Test match at this venue since the first Test was played here in September 1880, 143 years ago. The earliest start before this Test was on 8 July 1982, when India played England. The Test ended in a draw. The table below summarises month-wise starts to the 105 Oval Tests.
Monthwise start of the 105 Test matches at the Oval
Tests
Month
1
June (The 2023 WTC final on 7 June)
8
in July
88
in August
8
in September
2 The number of occasions a three-figure score has been registered in a WTC final. In the recent Oval WTC final, Travis Head and Steve Smith did this for the first time. India’s Ajinkya Rahane’s 89 is now the third-highest score behind Head and Smith in a WTC final. The second table lists all the highest scores by Indians in a WTC final.
Highest individual scores (of 50 or more) in the WTC final
Runs
Batter
For
Agst
Venue
Month, year
Result
163
Travis Head
Aus
Ind
The Oval
June 2023
Won
121
Steve Smith
Aus
Ind
The Oval
June 2023
Won
89
Ajinkya Rahane
Ind
Aus
The Oval
June 2023
Lost
66*
Alex Carey
Aus
Ind
The Oval
June 2023
Won
54
Devon Conway
NZ
Ind
Southampton
June 2021
Won
52*
Kane Williamson
NZ
Ind
Southampton
June 2021
Won
51
Shardul Thakur
Ind
Aus
The Oval
June 2023
Lost
Highest scores for India in a WTC final
Runs
Batter
Agst
Venue
Month, year
Result
89
Ajinkya Rahane
Aus
The Oval
June 2023
Lost
51
Shardul Thakur
Aus
The Oval
June 2023
Lost
49
Ajinkya Rahane
NZ
Southampton
June 2021
Lost
49
Virat Kohli
Aus
The Oval
June 2023
Lost
48
Ravindra Jadeja
Aus
The Oval
June 2023
Lost
3 The number of occasions a 150-plus score has been registered by an Australian batter while playing at a neutral Test venue. Head’s 163 failed narrowly to surpass the highest by an Aussie, which remains the 164 by Warren Bardsley against South Africa at Lord’s in 1912.
Highest Test score by Australian batters at a neutral venue
Runs
Batter
Minn
Against
Venue
Month, Year
Result
164
Warren Bardsley
2
South Africa
Lord’s
16 Jul 1912
Won
163
Travis Head
1
India
The Oval
7 Jun 2023
Won
150
Ricky Ponting
1
Pakistan
Sharjah
19 Oct 2002
Won
141
Ricky Ponting
1
Pakistan
Colombo (PSS)
3 Oct 2002
Won
141
Usman Khawaja
4
Pakistan
Dubai
11 Oct 2018
Drawn
41 The number of fielders to claim 100 or more catches in Test cricket. India’s Ajinkya Rahane became the latest and the seventh Indian to achieve this feat in Tests. In reaching this landmark in his 83rd match, Rahane is the 15th quickest to do so in the fewest Tests. Among Indians, only Rahul Dravid has done it quicker in 79 Tests.
Quickest to reach 100 Test catches in fewest matches for India
Tests to 100 catches
Fielder
Career catches
Achieved against
Venue
Month, year
79
Rahul Dravid
209
Aus
Bangalore
Oct 2004
83
Ajinkya Rahane
100
Aus
The Oval
June 2023
91
Mohd Azharuddin
105
Aus
Bangalore
Mar 1998
95
VVS Laxman
135
SL
Galle
Aug 2008
99
Virat Kohli
110
SAf
Cape Town
Jan 2022
All records are correct and updated until 17 June 2023
