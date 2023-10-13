MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Espargaro clocks record Indonesia MotoGP lap, Bagnaia struggles

The Aprilia rider coped with the hot and humid conditions to snatch a lap record of one minute 30.474secs from VR46-Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 16:48 IST , Indonesia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE: Aleix Espargaro of Spain and Aprilia Racing in action.
FILE: Aleix Espargaro of Spain and Aprilia Racing in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE: Aleix Espargaro of Spain and Aprilia Racing in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aleix Espargaro produced a late flash of brilliance to set a lap record for the Indonesia MotoGP at Friday’s crash-marred second practice, in which championship leader Francesco Bagnaia finished outside the top 10.

The Aprilia rider coped with the hot and humid conditions to snatch a lap record of one minute 30.474secs from VR46-Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, who had broken the record himself despite an earlier crash a week after surgery for a broken collarbone.

The Spaniard’s lap -- which came before a crash -- was nearly two-tenths of a second clear of teammate Maverick Vinales in second and Bezzecchi in third.

READ MORE | Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery

Jorge Martin, who sits second in the overall standings, was 0.400sec back in fifth but he outgunned his championship rival Bagnaia.

The championship leader never got going and the Italian finished more than a second back in 16th.

Martin’s pace will be of concern to the reigning champion, with just three points separating them heading into Saturday’s sprint race and the main event on Sunday.

ALSO READ
Indian F2 racer Kush Maini to be mentored by former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen

The second session was filled with crashes, with Augusto Fernandez and Brad Binder colliding just several laps in, while Jack Miller crashed twice.

In the first practice session, Martin secured the fastest time, again showing his pace over Bagnaia, who was 0.759sec back in sixth.

Marco Bezzecchi, third in the standings, crashed in the first session but still finished fifth, 0.741sec behind Martin.

The top 10 from practice are joined as usual by the fastest two riders from the first qualifying run on Saturday, to determine the first four rows of the grid for both Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s main event.

Indonesia is hosting the 15th of the 20 MotoGP races this season.

Top 10 times from the first practice session at the Indonesia MotoGP:

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac Ducati) 1 min, 31.811sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) at 0.102sec 3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.536, 4. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 0.730, 5. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 0.741, 6. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.759, 7. Jack Miller (AUS/Red Bull KTM) 0.835, 8. Brad Binder (SAF/Red Bull KTM) 0.857, 9. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Ducati) 0.952, 10. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 1.000sec

Top 10 times from the second practice session at the Indonesia MotoGP:

1. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1 min, 30.474sec, 2. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) at 0.154, 3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 0.170, 4. Brad Binder (SAF/Red Bull KTM) 0.288, 5. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac Ducati) 0.400, 6. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.632 , 7. Miguel Oliveira (POR/RNF) 0.725, 8. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA/Gresini) 0.733, 9. Jack Miller (AUS/Red Bull KTM) 0.742, 10. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.755

Related Topics

Aleix Espargaro /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: BAN 175/6 (36) Mushfiqur Rahim falls for 66 vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. Espargaro clocks record Indonesia MotoGP lap, Bagnaia struggles
    AFP
  3. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025
    Reuters
  4. Dimitrov marches into Shanghai Masters semifinal
    AFP
  5. Cricket included in Olympics: IOC recommends Squash and Cricket in 2028 Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Espargaro clocks record Indonesia MotoGP lap, Bagnaia struggles
    AFP
  2. Indian F2 racer Kush Maini to be mentored by former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen
    PTI
  3. Mad Max on the wheel: Verstappen completes hat-trick of Formula One titles
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. F1 reached safety limit in Qatar Grand Prix: Way too hot to drive, says drivers
    Reuters
  5. Qatar Grand Prix: Hamilton takes blame for collision with Russell
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: BAN 175/6 (36) Mushfiqur Rahim falls for 66 vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  2. Espargaro clocks record Indonesia MotoGP lap, Bagnaia struggles
    AFP
  3. Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025
    Reuters
  4. Dimitrov marches into Shanghai Masters semifinal
    AFP
  5. Cricket included in Olympics: IOC recommends Squash and Cricket in 2028 Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment