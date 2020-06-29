Motorsport Motorsport Zanardi undergoes neurosurgery for a second time Alex Zanardi, who suffered severe head injuries in the accident on June 19, was sedated and intubated in the intensive care unit. Reuters Rome 29 June, 2020 23:10 IST Alex Zanardi lost both his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago. - Getty Images Reuters Rome 29 June, 2020 23:10 IST Former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, seriously injured in a handbike accident 10 days ago, has undergone neurological surgery for a second time, a hospital statement said on Monday.The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said that the surgery had lasted around two-and-a-half hours and that Zanardi, who suffered severe head injuries in the accident on June 19, was sedated and intubated in the intensive care unit.“His condition remains stable from the cardio-respiratory and metabolic point of view, serious from the neurological point of view,” said the statement. Hospital director Roberto Gusinu said that a second surgery had been envisaged by doctors beforehand.READ | Zanardi to remain in coma until at least next week The 53-year-old Italian is an inspirational figure in the worlds of motorsport and Paralympic endeavour, a hugely popular and positive competitor who returned from life-changing injuries with a smile.He had both legs amputated above the knee, with his heart stopping seven times as he lost all but a litre of the blood in his body, after a horrific crash in a Champ car race at the Lausitzring in Germany in September 2001.He later turned to paracycling and won a total of four Paralympic gold medals, two each at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos