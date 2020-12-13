JK Tyre National Racing C'ship: Double wins again for Datta, Sayed

Dark Don Racing’s Ashwin Datta and Msport’s Amir Sayed signed off with a double win each in the 23rd JK Tyre – FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Kari Motor Speedway here on Sunday.

Ashwin won two of the three races in the race for Formula LGB4 cars, while Amir whistled his way merrily to the top of the podium in both the races of the JK Tyre Novice Cup.

Ashwin was disappointed at the start of the day as the placings for Saturday’s final race that he had won was changed based on protests and official observation. The revised result saw him placed12th and Sarosh was declared the eventual winner.

ALSO READ | Double delight for Datta, Sayed

However, the Chennai youngster drove clean to win an incident-free first race in the morning. He followed it up with yet another fighting win in the second race. Ashwin even looked set to complete a treble by leading the final race till the penultimate lap.

Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy (from MSport) were right behind him. It was anybody’s game and, the pressure to be on the podium was beginning to show on the men upfront. The former looked for space on turn 6 and, in the process, came into contact with Ashwin’s car. It was all over for the two from there. Raghul seized the opportunity to finish first followed by Sarosh and Sandeep.

Ashwin Datta (5) is challenged by Vishnu Prasad (66) and Raghul Rangasamy (99) n the race for the Formula LGB4 cars on Sunday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Amir did not put a foot wrong while winning both the races in the JK Tyre Novice Cup. It was his sixth win on the trot and clearly underlined his class. It was not just about raw speed but a combination of things such as understanding the lines, his approach to the corners that worked in his favour.