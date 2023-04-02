Motorsport

Australian GP organisers summoned by stewards after fan invasion

A crowd of 131,124 packed into Albert Park to see Formula One champion Max Verstappen win a race plunged into late chaos by a slew of crashes and two late red flags.

Reuters
MELBOURNE 02 April, 2023 16:27 IST
Fans fill a grandstand during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Fans fill a grandstand during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian Grand Prix organisers were summoned to meet race stewards after spectators invaded the track before the conclusion of the race on Sunday, the governing FIA said in a statement.

The FIA said a representative of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was to report to stewards at 8:15pm local time (1015 GMT).

Max Verstappen was crowned Australian GP winner after two late red flags and a slew of crashes threw the race into chaos before the Dutchman was allowed a processional victory lap around Albert Park.

Red Bull have now claimed all three grand prix wins in the new season, a record for the team, resuming their dominance after their runaway success in 2022.

