Australian GP organisers summoned by stewards after fan invasion

Australian Grand Prix organisers were summoned to meet race stewards after spectators invaded the track before the conclusion of the race on Sunday, the governing FIA said in a statement.

A crowd of 131,124 packed into Albert Park to see Formula One champion Max Verstappen win a race plunged into late chaos by a slew of crashes and two late red flags.

The FIA said a representative of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was to report to stewards at 8:15pm local time (1015 GMT).

Max Verstappen was crowned Australian GP winner after two late red flags and a slew of crashes threw the race into chaos before the Dutchman was allowed a processional victory lap around Albert Park.

Red Bull have now claimed all three grand prix wins in the new season, a record for the team, resuming their dominance after their runaway success in 2022.