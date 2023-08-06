MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro wins in ‘dramatic last lap’, Bagnaia second

Brad Binder of KTM completed the podium on the return of MotoGP after its mid-season break.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 18:57 IST , Silverstone - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Spain’s Aleix Espargaro of the Aprilia Racing celebrates with trophy after winning the MotoGP race of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack.
Spain’s Aleix Espargaro of the Aprilia Racing celebrates with trophy after winning the MotoGP race of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Aleix Espargaro of the Aprilia Racing celebrates with trophy after winning the MotoGP race of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack. | Photo Credit: AP

Aleix Espargaro won the British MotoGP on the final lap from world champion Francesco Bagnaia at Silverstone on Sunday.

Brad Binder of KTM completed the podium on the return of MotoGP after its mid-season break.

Baignaia extended his lead in the riders’ standings after his closest challenger Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

“It was crazy, I felt super good with the bike,” said Espargaro who continued the race’s tradition of producing a different winner every year since 2013.

Rain began to splatter the circuit late on to add spice to a tense finish with Espargaro timing his decisive move on Bagnaia to perfection.

“The last lap was dramatic!” said the Spaniard who prevailed despite starting from only 12th on the grid.

Related stories

Related Topics

British Grand Prix /

Aleix Espargaro /

Francesco Bagnaia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Japan; Khan scores Pak 2-1 Jap, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: India vs Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Full Time: EBFC 2 - 2 BAFT; Khabra mistake leads to late equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro wins in ‘dramatic last lap’, Bagnaia second
    AFP
  4. IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd T20I: India eyes win to level series 1-1; Toss at 7:30 PM; Will Jaiswal make debut?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a two-year layoff, dominates the U.S. Classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro wins in ‘dramatic last lap’, Bagnaia second
    AFP
  2. Teenager dies in accident at Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship; second such death in Chennai in 2023
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. First Formula E race had positive impact on Hyderabad’s economy
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dennis becomes Britain’s first Formula E champion
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Japan; Khan scores Pak 2-1 Jap, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: India vs Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Full Time: EBFC 2 - 2 BAFT; Khabra mistake leads to late equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  3. British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro wins in ‘dramatic last lap’, Bagnaia second
    AFP
  4. IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd T20I: India eyes win to level series 1-1; Toss at 7:30 PM; Will Jaiswal make debut?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a two-year layoff, dominates the U.S. Classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment