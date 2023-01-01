Motorsport

Dakar Rally defending champion Sam Sunderland crashes out, admitted to hospital 

AFP
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia 01 January, 2023 15:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Red Bull KTM Factory team rider Sam Sunderland takes part in a news conference at the Dakar Village in Lima, Peru. 

FILE PHOTO: Red Bull KTM Factory team rider Sam Sunderland takes part in a news conference at the Dakar Village in Lima, Peru.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sam Sunderland’s defence of his Dakar Rally motorbike crown ended on this year’s first stage as he was taken to hospital with back pain following a crash on Sunday organisers said.

The 33-year-old English GasGas rider came to grief on the 52nd kilometre.

“Conscious and fully mobile, he nevertheless suffers from back pain and was airlifted to Yanbu hospital for further examinations,” read a statement from race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO).

Sunderland also had to retire from the 2018 edition - a year after he won his first title.

