2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third

Welcome to Sportstar’s Highlights of the FIA Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Updated : Jul 30, 2023 19:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. | Photo Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium. | Photo Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Spanish Grand Prix.

Race Preview

Two-time defending Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will look to bag his 45th career race win at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the first edition in history to be held before the summer break.

Red Bull’s rapid pace this year has helped the team to win 12 successive races. The team broke McLaren’s long-standing record of 11 consecutive race wins, at last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Belgian Grand Prix is set in the picturesque rolling hills of Spa and passes through the towns of Francorchamps, Malmedy and Stavelot. The long-standing Grand Prix is one of the seven tracks to be a part of the first Formula One Championship in 1950. 

The track is a favourite for drivers and fans with its long straights and fast sweeping corners. It is comparatively long, being a 7.004 kilometre track with 19 corners and two DRS detection zones and comprises 44 laps. Unpredictable weather is another feature of the Belgian GP - it could be raining on one part of the track and sunny on another - providing the drivers a new challenge. There is a rain forecast for this weekend’s race.

READ MORE

Where can watch F1 in India?
The FIA Formula 1 World Championship races will be streamed in India only through F1 TV Pro on a subscription basis. The races will not be available to view on television.

Formula 1 /

Charles Leclerc /

Carlos Sainz /

Max Verstappen /

Belgian Grand Prix

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
