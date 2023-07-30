2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Spanish Grand Prix.

Race Preview

Two-time defending Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will look to bag his 45th career race win at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the first edition in history to be held before the summer break.

Red Bull’s rapid pace this year has helped the team to win 12 successive races. The team broke McLaren’s long-standing record of 11 consecutive race wins, at last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Carlos was having a honking good time on the driver parade 😂#BelgianGP@ScuderiaFerraripic.twitter.com/VxSPiIY1Qb — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2023

The Belgian Grand Prix is set in the picturesque rolling hills of Spa and passes through the towns of Francorchamps, Malmedy and Stavelot. The long-standing Grand Prix is one of the seven tracks to be a part of the first Formula One Championship in 1950.

The track is a favourite for drivers and fans with its long straights and fast sweeping corners. It is comparatively long, being a 7.004 kilometre track with 19 corners and two DRS detection zones and comprises 44 laps. Unpredictable weather is another feature of the Belgian GP - it could be raining on one part of the track and sunny on another - providing the drivers a new challenge. There is a rain forecast for this weekend’s race.

