Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Spanish Grand Prix.
Race Preview
Two-time defending Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will look to bag his 45th career race win at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the first edition in history to be held before the summer break.
Red Bull’s rapid pace this year has helped the team to win 12 successive races. The team broke McLaren’s long-standing record of 11 consecutive race wins, at last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Belgian Grand Prix is set in the picturesque rolling hills of Spa and passes through the towns of Francorchamps, Malmedy and Stavelot. The long-standing Grand Prix is one of the seven tracks to be a part of the first Formula One Championship in 1950.
The track is a favourite for drivers and fans with its long straights and fast sweeping corners. It is comparatively long, being a 7.004 kilometre track with 19 corners and two DRS detection zones and comprises 44 laps. Unpredictable weather is another feature of the Belgian GP - it could be raining on one part of the track and sunny on another - providing the drivers a new challenge. There is a rain forecast for this weekend’s race.
Where can watch F1 in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third
- Iga Swiatek beats Laura Siegemund to win Warsaw Open
- Deodhar Trophy: Sai Kishore, Mayank lead South Zone into final with win over East
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Rana runs Desai out to put North back in control; South qualifies for final
- Ashes Live Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 4: Australia 135/0; Early Tea taken after rain stops play
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE