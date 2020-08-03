British Grand Prix: Team by team analysis

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh home British Grand Prix victory after his Mercedes suffered a dramatic last-lap puncture on Sunday.

Here is a Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, round four of the championship:

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 11)

Hamilton's third win in a row, record seventh in his home race and 87th of his career came after a last lap puncture that left him limping to the finish on three tyres. He is now only four wins adrift of Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

Hamilton, who started on pole, is 30 points clear of Bottas, whose puncture a lap earlier dropped the Finn from second to 11th. Mercedes has won every race so far this season.

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Alexander Albon 8)

Verstappen set the fastest lap after a late stop for fresh tyres, with the win looking out of reach. Had he continued, he might have won although the Dutch driver said he could also have punctured. His race was a boring one until the final laps.

Albon was handed a five second penalty for colliding with Haas's Magnussen, which brought out the first safety car, but recovered from the back of the field.

MCLAREN (Lando Norris 5, Carlos Sainz 13)

Norris started and finished fifth. Sainz was fourth when he had a late puncture and was forced to pit a lap before the finish.

FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 3, Sebastian Vettel 10)

Leclerc took his second podium in four races, and 12th of his career, against all expectations and after Bottas' late puncture. Vettel had to defend hard at the end to keep Bottas, on new tyres, behind him. Ferrari moves up to fourth overall.

RACING POINT (Lance Stroll 9, Nico Hulkenberg did not start)

Hulkenberg, replacing Sergio Perez after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine, failed to start due to a power unit problem. The team's car was protested for the third time by Renault after the race.

RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Esteban Ocon 6)

Ricciardo finished 1.1 seconds behind Leclerc, gaining from the punctures to those ahead of him. The result equalled the Australian's best for Renault so far. Sixth was Ocon's best finish since 2018.

ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 7, Daniil Kvyat did not finish)

Gasly again beat Albon, the man who replaced him at Red Bull. The Frenchman overtook Vettel and had good battles with Stroll and Alfa's Giovinazzi. Kvyat's crash brought out the second safety car. He blamed himself at first but the data showed something had failed on the car.

ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 14, Kimi Raikkonen 17)

Giovinazzi finished 12th but a five second post-race penalty for a safety car infringement dropped him down. Raikkonen struggled for pace and had a front wing failure towards the end.

HAAS (Romain Grosjean 16, Kevin Magnussen did not finish)

Magnussen tangled with Albon, ending up in the gravel and out of the race and bringing out the first safety car. Grosjean was shown a black and white flag for unsportsmanlike behaviour and also warned by stewards for moving while braking with Ricciardo behind.

WILLIAMS (George Russell 12, Nicholas Latifi 15)

Russell started last after a five place grid penalty for not respecting yellow flags in qualifying. The team did a double stop during the second safety car period.