F1 In pictures: Zhou Guanyu's horrifying crash in the opening lap of the British Grand Prix The British Grand Prix was red-flagged after a horror opening-corner multi-car smash at Silverstone on Sunday, with Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo flipped upside down and hurtling over the circuit's safety barrier. Silverstone (UK) 03 July, 2022 22:55 IST The British Grand Prix was red-flagged after a horror opening-corner multi-car smash at Silverstone, with Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo flipped upside down and hurtling over the circuit's safety barrier. Photo: Getty Images 1/14 As Max Verstappen pipped pole sitter Carlos Sainz to the first corner there was "carnage" behind with marshalls rushing to Zhou trapped in his stricken car. Photo: Getty Images 2/14 Zhou's car was catapulted upside down, the Chinese rookie's head saved by his car's roll hoop-halo. Photo: Reuters 3/14 His car skidded off across a gravel trap and over tyre barriers into the catch fencing, where it bounced back to finish semi-upright in a stationary position. Photo: AFP 4/14 Detailed replays of the accident were not available immediately until Zhou had been rescued from his car. Photo: REUTERS 5/14 Zhou was attended to by emergency evacuation medical crews and lifted out. Photo: REUTERS 6/14 He was then transferred on to a stretcher and taken by ambulance to the circuit medical centre. Photo: REUTERS 7/14 It appeared that Russell, starting eighth, moved to his right after a poor start and collided with Zhou's Alfa Romeo as the pair strove to stay ahead of Pierre Gasly. Photo: AP 8/14 This triggered Zhou's wild excursion off-circuit and dragged other cars into further less serious multiple collisions around them. Photo: REUTERS 9/14 In a radio statement, Alfa Romeo said: "Zhou is conscious, he is talking, there are no fractures. Considering the circumstances, he is pretty good, pretty well." Photo: AP 10/14 George Russell, whose Mercedes was one of the cars involved in the collision, immediately got out of his vehicle and ran over to where Zhou was to check on him. Photo: REUTERS 11/14 Russell was not allowed to restart the race in his home grand prix as he had received mechanical assistance after the crash. Photo: REUTERS 12/14 This was not the first collision in which the 'halo' device was instrumental in saving a driver from serious injury Photo: Getty Images 13/14 Roy Nissany survived after another car driven by Dennis Hauger landed on top his cockpit in which he was saved by the halo. Both escaped unhurt. Photo: Screengrab/F1 14/14