Red Bull’s Horner faces hearing over alleged inappropriate behaviour

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, has been in charge at Red Bull since it entered Formula One 19 years ago.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 17:22 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, strongly rejects the accusation.
infoIcon

Red Bull boss Christian Horner faces a hearing on Friday following an accusation of inappropriate behaviour, just days before the launch of the Formula One team’s 2024 car.

Dutch newspaper  De Telegraaf reported the allegation was made by another member of staff for the British-based team, which last year carried Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world title.

Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks company that owns the team, confirmed on Monday that an independent investigation had been launched.

Horner, 50, who has been team principal since 2005, strongly rejects the accusation.

It is not clear where the hearing will be held, and several reports said a conclusion was not expected on Friday.

In a statement released on Monday, Red Bull said: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously, and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Asked about the accusations, Horner told  De Telegraaf: “I completely deny these claims.”

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, has been in charge at Red Bull since it entered Formula One 19 years ago.

During that time he has overseen seven drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles.

The team dominated last season, winning 21 of the 22 races in 2023 as Verstappen defended his drivers’ crown.

Red Bull is set to unveil its new car on February 15 ahead of pre-season testing and the opening race in Bahrain next month.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

