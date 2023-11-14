MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone

The season-ending 1981 and 1982 races, held amid the concrete expanse of a hotel and casino car park, hardly fired the imagination.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 13:21 IST - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone at the circuit before the Brazilian Grand Prix race.
FILE PHOTO: Former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone at the circuit before the Brazilian Grand Prix race. | Photo Credit: AMANDA PEROBELLI/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone at the circuit before the Brazilian Grand Prix race. | Photo Credit: AMANDA PEROBELLI/ REUTERS

Bernie Ecclestone, the one-time supremo who twice took Formula One to a Caesars Palace parking lot in the 1980s, accepts the sport is finally on the right track the third time around in Las Vegas.

The 93-year-old Briton would still not want to bet on the race’s long-term success, however.

ALSO READ: Formula 1: Haas drivers Magnussen, Hulkenberg split between old and new for Las Vegas GP

Red Bull’s dominant triple world champion Max Verstappen and his rivals will be speeding down the famed Strip this Saturday, past the lit-up landmark casinos and hotels, in a night-time spectacular.

Ecclestone told Reuters by telephone from his ranch in Brazil that it was the layout he had always wanted and never got.

“The only problem last time was we couldn’t run on the Strip, which is what I wanted to do,” he said. “I wanted to make sure when somebody turned their television on they knew they were in Vegas, not in the desert. They promised me ‘yes, we can do it’.

“The first year we ran in this area which was Caesars Palace car park, or part of it, but it was on the understanding that the following year we’d be able to do what I had in mind. But it never happened because the people in Vegas, all the hotels, couldn’t see that it was going to be any good for them.

“So that’s why we never went back to Vegas (after 1982).”

This time the race will be the third in the United States this season, after stadium-centred Miami and Austin’s purpose-built Circuit of the Americas.

The race is set to be a sell-out and Formula One and sponsors are pulling out all the stops and spending big to attract the high-rollers and A-listers.

FILE PHOTO- Workers stand at a Formula One construction site at the Bellagio fountains on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.
FILE PHOTO- Workers stand at a Formula One construction site at the Bellagio fountains on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO- Workers stand at a Formula One construction site at the Bellagio fountains on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ AP

“I hope it is (a success) but I’m not sure it’s long term,” said Ecclestone.

“I think the last thing they are concerned with is the race itself.

“The most likely is there will be as big a crowd as you can get, this time around. Whether it will hang on, especially with some of the prices ... why would people pay this sort of money to be in Vegas when they can go to Austin and everything is much, much better and much easier?

“They’ve got a bit of a battle. I hope they win but I wouldn’t want to put my money on it.”

LITTLE INTEREST

The season-ending 1981 and 1982 races, held amid the concrete expanse of a hotel and casino car park, hardly fired the imagination.

“F1 didn’t take to Vegas, it was mutual,” recalled journalist Nigel Roebuck 30 years later in MotorSport magazine.

“Not many of the local populace had the remotest interest in the race, even situated as it was in the middle of town; fewer still bought tickets.”

Roebuck also quoted Australian Alan Jones, the 1980 world champion who was retiring after winning the 1981 race, as saying: “What a bloody place to be ending your career.”

F1 writer Maurice Hamilton, in his 2015 guide to grand prix circuits, described the layout: “The few spectators who braved the heat in the open grandstands could barely distinguish cars hidden by concrete walls.

“All that could be seen was the tops of drivers’ helmets going back and forth on what appeared to be the full-size equivalent of a slot-car track.”

FILE PHOTO: Nelson Piquet of Brazil, in car No. 5, moves up on Carlos Reutemann of Argentina, car No. 2 before passing him during the middle of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix Formula One championship race in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17, 1981.
FILE PHOTO: Nelson Piquet of Brazil, in car No. 5, moves up on Carlos Reutemann of Argentina, car No. 2 before passing him during the middle of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix Formula One championship race in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17, 1981. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Nelson Piquet of Brazil, in car No. 5, moves up on Carlos Reutemann of Argentina, car No. 2 before passing him during the middle of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix Formula One championship race in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17, 1981. | Photo Credit: AP

Ecclestone said he went there to try and grow the sport in America, where interest has surged in recent years.

“In America in those days, nobody knew what Formula One was and those that did didn’t even care,” he said.

“Formula One today, we’re lucky. I’m pleased to say because Netflix have done an awful lot. Also the people who bought Formula One have made an effort.”

U.S.-based Liberty Media, who took over the commercial rights in 2017 and moved Ecclestone aside, have changed the conversation with the help of the hugely successful Netflix docu-series “Drive to Survive.”

For them, Vegas is central to their vision of the future.

“I think once we have the event in Vegas there’s going to be a whole new recognition for Formula One in the United States, which still is our most important sponsorship market,” said Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei in April.

“A night race down the Strip that’s going to be iconic ... that’s going to be on every piece of television imaginable.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

F1 /

Las Vegas Grand Prix /

Bernie Ecclestone /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone
    Reuters
  2. Japan Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Driven: The Virat Kohli Story’ - a front-row seat to witness the evolution of a cricketing legend
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s late shot pushes Toronto Raptors past Washington Wizards
    Reuters
  5. Hockey India announces team for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone
    Reuters
  2. Formula 1: Haas drivers Magnussen, Hulkenberg split between old and new for Las Vegas GP
    Reuters
  3. US Grand Prix results stand after F1 stewards reject Haas appeal
    Reuters
  4. Russell’s Brazil retirement no problem for last two races, says Mercedes
    Reuters
  5. F1 stewards defer Haas review hearing of US Grand Prix to Thursday
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 on the right track in Vegas after parking lot past, says Bernie Ecclestone
    Reuters
  2. Japan Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Driven: The Virat Kohli Story’ - a front-row seat to witness the evolution of a cricketing legend
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s late shot pushes Toronto Raptors past Washington Wizards
    Reuters
  5. Hockey India announces team for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment