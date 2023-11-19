MagazineBuy Print

F1 fans file class-action lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 President Stefano Domenicali and Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, issued a statement Friday saying they closed the track to spectators for safety and legal reasons.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 09:12 IST , Las Vegas - 1 MIN READ

AP
Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari on track in front of The Sphere during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari on track in front of The Sphere during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari on track in front of The Sphere during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One fans upset at being forced to leave the Las Vegas Grand Prix venue early Friday morning before the start of the second practice session filed a class-action lawsuit.

Las Vegas-based Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed the lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix and its owner, Liberty Media, in Nevada state court seeking at least $30,000 in damages.

ALSO READ: Max Verstappen says, If you want to party go to Ibiza not Vegas for F1

Those who bought tickets to the race’s opening night saw just nine minutes of action Thursday night before Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover and damaged his Ferrari.

Race officials inspected the course, which resulted in a 2 1/2-hour delay for the second session, which began at 2:30 a.m. local time Friday. They also extended the practice session from an hour to 90 minutes.

Race officials have since offered a $200 discount at the official gift shop, but only for those who held single-night tickets Thursday. The majority of fans have three-day passes.

F1 President Stefano Domenicali and Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, issued a statement Friday saying they closed the track to spectators for safety and legal reasons.

“We have all been to events, like concerts, games and even other Formula 1 races, that have been canceled because of factors like weather or technical issues,” the statement read. “It happens, and we hope people will understand.”

