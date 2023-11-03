MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazilian Grand Prix: Ferrari goes 1-2 in practice with Carlos Sainz ahead

Max Verstappen of Red Bull spent more time adjusting his car and had only the 16th-best lap at the Sao Paulo circuit, two ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 22:26 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (L) and Carlos Sainz Jr. ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix practice session.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (L) and Carlos Sainz Jr. ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix practice session. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (L) and Carlos Sainz Jr. ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix practice session. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the one and only practice ahead of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix of Formula One with the best times.

Sainz clocked 1 minute, 11,732 seconds in his fastest lap at the historic Interlagos track. His teammate’s best lap was slightly slower.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg had the third and fourth-best laps.

Three-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull spent more time adjusting his car and had only the 16th-best lap at the Sao Paulo circuit, two ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

READ MORE: Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild

The practice on a sunny Friday morning in Sao Paulo came before the afternoon’s qualification for Saturday’s sprint race. The sprint race will determine the starting positions on Sunday.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso said on the radio the track is dirty and “not in Formula One standards.” The veteran driver had the 11th quickest lap of practice. Stewards worked to clean some of the turns as soon as practice was over.

Formula One announced Friday it extended Interlagos’ contract until 2030.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Sainz /

Ferrari /

Charles Leclerc /

Max Verstappen /

Mercedes /

George Russell /

Nico Hulkenberg /

red bull /

Brazilian Grand Prix /

Interlagos /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian Grand Prix: Ferrari goes 1-2 in practice with Carlos Sainz ahead
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. 37th National Games: Shivpal, Dhaval pull off surprise wins; five Games records fall in swimming
    Stan Rayan
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Brazilian Grand Prix: Ferrari goes 1-2 in practice with Carlos Sainz ahead
    AP
  2. Brazil’s F1 race to remain in Sao Paulo until 2030
    Reuters
  3. Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild
    Reuters
  4. Verstappen happy with Perez or Ricciardo as team mate next year
    Reuters
  5. Brazilian GP: George Russell hopes lightning strikes twice at Interlagos
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazilian Grand Prix: Ferrari goes 1-2 in practice with Carlos Sainz ahead
    AP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell and New Zealand ditch big picture for smaller goals ahead of Pakistan clash
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinal of ICC World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. 37th National Games: Shivpal, Dhaval pull off surprise wins; five Games records fall in swimming
    Stan Rayan
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment