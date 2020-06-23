Home F1 Formula One to sell squares on chequered flag for charity The initiative aims to combat racism and promote diversity while also helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters London 23 June, 2020 21:43 IST David Beckham waves the chequered flag at the end of the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix. - REUTERS Reuters London 23 June, 2020 21:43 IST Formula One fans can buy individual squares on the race-ending chequered flag, starting with next month's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, to help raise money for charity, it announced on Tuesday.The sport said 56 of the black and white squares will be available for fans to have their name printed on, with the remaining 24 allotted to the race promoter, as part of a #WeRaceAsOne initiative.That initiative, launched on Tuesday, aims to combat racism and promote diversity while also helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.READ | Hamilton launches commission to push diversity in motorsport The squares, which will be mounted and framed afterwards, will be sold for 200 pounds ($250.50) each.The July 5 opener will be held without spectators at the Red Bull Ring.Formula One and data partner Amazon Web Services also announced six new graphics for television viewers that will be introduced over the course of a season that has been delayed and reworked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.They include 'car performance scores' as well as driver skills ratings and speed comparisons along with qualifying and race pace predictions. ($1 = 0.7984 pounds) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos