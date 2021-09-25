Home F1 McLaren's Norris takes his first F1 pole in Russia Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join the Briton on the front row in Sochi, with Williams' George Russell third. Reuters 25 September, 2021 18:51 IST In a damp qualifying session, Norris topped the charts with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 25 September, 2021 18:51 IST McLaren's Lando Norris took the first Formula One pole position of his career in a damp qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join the Briton on the front row in Sochi, with Williams' George Russell third and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying fourth for Mercedes after hitting the pit lane wall.ALSO READ | Formula One: Valtteri Bottas says he will take one for the team if asked Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen, five points clear of Hamilton after 14 races, will line up at the back of the grid due to penalties for exceeding his engine allocation. Read more stories on F1. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :