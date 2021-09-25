McLaren's Norris takes his first F1 pole in Russia

McLaren's Lando Norris took the first Formula One pole position of his career in a damp qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will join the Briton on the front row in Sochi, with Williams' George Russell third and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualifying fourth for Mercedes after hitting the pit lane wall.

ALSO READ | Formula One: Valtteri Bottas says he will take one for the team if asked