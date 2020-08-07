Racing Point docked 15 championship points for copying Mercedes design

Racing Point has been deducted 15 world championship points and fined €400,000 after FIA stewards upheld Renault’s protest about the legality of the design of the team’s RP20 car.

Racing Point raised eyebrows at Barcelona testing when it unveiled a car that looked remarkably similar to last year’s championship-winning Mercedes. The team – who take an engine as well as several parts, including the suspension, from Mercedes as per the rules – admitted taking inspiration from the car, but consistently insisted what it had done is within the rules.

After the Styrian, Hungarian and British Grands Prix, Renault lodged a protest with the stewards, alleging that Racing Point’s brake ducts had been directly copied from the 2019 Mercedes.

And on Friday in Silverstone, the stewards delivered their verdict, upholding Renault’s protest.

Racing Point was fined €200,000 for fielding Sergio Perez’s car in Styria and the same amount for fielding Lance Stroll’s. It was also deducted 7.5 world championship points per car. Protests for the Hungarian and British Grands Prix were also upheld, with Racing Point reprimanded for using its car in both events.