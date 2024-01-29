Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team

Red Bull’s former AlphaTauri Formula One team, now renamed Visa Cash App RB, announced three top technical hires on Monday to help move Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda up the grid.

The Italy-based team said in a statement they had signed former Alpine sporting director Alan Permane, ex-FIA technical director Tim Goss and Guillaume Cattelani from Red Bull Technology.

Goss will join in October as chief technical officer while F1 veteran Permane takes the role of racing director with immediate effect and reports to new team principal Laurent Mekies who has replaced Franz Tost.

Permane, a stalwart at Alpine’s Enstone factory since the title-winning days of Benetton and Renault, left the Renault-owned team last July in a major shake-up.

Cattelani has joined as deputy technical director with a focus on aerodynamics, vehicle performance and technology and will work with technical director Jody Egginton.

“These appointments represent a strong step forward for Visa Cash App RB,” said new CEO Peter Bayer.

“The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in design and development of our cars and in performance at the track.

“Then, with Tim’s arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team.”

AlphaTauri finished last season eighth out of the 10 teams but hope to move up the field with closer ties, as far as the rules permit, with reigning champions Red Bull.

“Guillaume’s focus on aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics will allow us to hone and develop this year’s car and add capability going forward,” said Egginton.

“While Tim’s arrival will absolutely give us the structure we need to create cars that will elevate the team’s performance even further in the coming years.”