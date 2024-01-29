MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team

Former AlphaTauri F1 team, now Visa Cash App RB, announces top technical hires to improve performance and move up the grid.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 23:22 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Logo of Visa Cash App RB F1 Team.
Logo of Visa Cash App RB F1 Team. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Logo of Visa Cash App RB F1 Team. | Photo Credit: AP

Red Bull’s former AlphaTauri Formula One team, now renamed Visa Cash App RB, announced three top technical hires on Monday to help move Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda up the grid.

The Italy-based team said in a statement they had signed former Alpine sporting director Alan Permane, ex-FIA technical director Tim Goss and Guillaume Cattelani from Red Bull Technology.

Goss will join in October as chief technical officer while F1 veteran Permane takes the role of racing director with immediate effect and reports to new team principal Laurent Mekies who has replaced Franz Tost.

Permane, a stalwart at Alpine’s Enstone factory since the title-winning days of Benetton and Renault, left the Renault-owned team last July in a major shake-up.

Cattelani has joined as deputy technical director with a focus on aerodynamics, vehicle performance and technology and will work with technical director Jody Egginton.

READ | F1: Ferrari adds Bearman to its Formula One reserve roster

“These appointments represent a strong step forward for Visa Cash App RB,” said new CEO Peter Bayer.

“The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in design and development of our cars and in performance at the track.

“Then, with Tim’s arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team.”

AlphaTauri finished last season eighth out of the 10 teams but hope to move up the field with closer ties, as far as the rules permit, with reigning champions Red Bull.

“Guillaume’s focus on aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics will allow us to hone and develop this year’s car and add capability going forward,” said Egginton.

“While Tim’s arrival will absolutely give us the structure we need to create cars that will elevate the team’s performance even further in the coming years.” 

Related Topics

AlphaTauri /

Visa Cash App RB /

Daniel Ricciardo /

Yuki Tsunoda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan scores twice at the death to surge into last eight
    AFP
  3. With barren run behind him, Avesh Khan relishing selection in all three formats
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. TATA Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh finishes joint second in Masters, Mendonca wins Challenger
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team
    Reuters
  2. F1: Ferrari adds Bearman to its Formula One reserve roster
    Reuters
  3. Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team
    Reuters
  4. Ferrari extends Leclerc’s contract beyond 2024
    Reuters
  5. AlphaTauri changes name to Visa Cash App RB F1 team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Goss and Permane join Red Bull’s renamed RB team
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan scores twice at the death to surge into last eight
    AFP
  3. With barren run behind him, Avesh Khan relishing selection in all three formats
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka stays second after Australian Open title defence, Zheng makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. TATA Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh finishes joint second in Masters, Mendonca wins Challenger
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment